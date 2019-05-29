Beloit finished strong and started fast Wednesday, sweeping a Midwest League doubleheader against Quad-Cities.
The Snappers scored seven runs in the top of the seventh and final inning of the opener to stun the River Bandits, 8-6 before scoring three runs in the first two innings of the nightcap on their way to a rain-delayed 3-1 victory at Modern Woodmen Park.
The Western Division-leading River Bandits were unable to avoid back-to-back losses for the first time in 35 games, a stretch that dates to April 19 and the end of a three-game losing string for Quad-Cities.
The River Bandits, now 32-17, ended up in that predicament after after failing to win a game they led after six innings for the first time in 26 games this season.
All it took to break that string of success was the second-biggest inning of the season by a Quad-Cities opponent.
The Snappers sent 12 batters to the plate in the deciding inning and by the time the River Bandits recorded the first out, Beloit had already taken a 7-6 lead.
Trouble for Quad-Cities started when reliever Devin Conn surrendered a leadoff double to Max Schuemann and then walked JJ Schwarz and Skyler Weber to load the bases.
An error by Freudis Nova on a grounder by Joseph Pena between run-scoring singles by Logan Farrar and Ryan Gridley pulled Beloit within a 6-4 score.
That sent the River Bandits to the bullpen, and Devin Foyle greeted reliever Humberto Castellanos with a two-run double that briefly tied the game.
John Jones pushed the Snappers ahead to stay, dropping a single into shallow left to put Beloit in front 7-6, all before the first out of the inning had been recorded.
Ruled safe as he slid into home, Foyle scored on a fielder’s choice off the bat of Schuemann to give Beloit its winning margin.
The Snappers’ biggest inning of the season came after Quad-Cities had built a 6-1 lead, using a run-scoring groundout by Nova and a Cesar Salazar sacrifice fly an inning after Weber homered to open the Beloit half of the third.
A two-run double by Austin Dennis followed by run-scoring singles from Jeremy Pena and Salazar left the River Bandits with a five-run lead that didn’t last.
The collapse denied Jose Bravo a chance to record his first win of the season. The right-hander scattered five hits over 5.1 innings, striking out six batters in a walk-free start.
Quad-Cities starter Jayson Schroeder wasn’t as fortunate in the second game.
Making his first start at the full-season level, the Astros’ second-round selection in the 2018 draft exited with a 3-0 deficit two outs into the top of the second inning.
Foyle doubled a run home in the first inning before scoring on a bases-loaded walk in the second. Schroeder then hit Schuemann with a pitch, his second hit batter in an outing that included three walks, to bring home Beloit’s third run of the game.
Quad-Cities cut into the deficit in the fourth when Trey Dawson scored on a passed ball after reaching on a two-out base hit, but was unable to sustain any momentum in a game which included a 47-minute delay in the top of the fifth inning because of a thunderstorm.