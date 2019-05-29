Beloit finished strong and started fast Wednesday, but its chances of sweeping a Midwest League doubleheader against Quad-Cities were put on hold.
A thunderstorm forced the suspension of the nightcap at Modern Woodmen Park with the Snappers leading 3-1 with one out in the top of the fifth inning at press time.
That came after Beloit scored seven runs in the top of the seventh and final inning of the opener to stun the River Bandits, 8-6.
The Snappers scored three runs in the first two innings of the second game and maintained a two-run advantage when lightning forced the teams off the field.
At the time, the Western Division-leading River Bandits were working to avoid back-to-back losses for the first time in 35 games, a stretch that dates to April 19 and the end of a three-game losing string for Quad-Cities, which currently is 32-16.
The River Bandits were put in that situation after failing to win for the first time in 26 games this season in a game they have led after six innings.
All it took to break that string of success was the second-biggest inning of the season by a Quad-Cities opponent.
The Snappers sent 12 batters to the plate in the deciding inning and by the time the River Bandits recorded the first out, Beloit had already taken a 7-6 lead.
Trouble for Quad-Cities started when reliever Devin Conn surrendered a leadoff double to Max Schuemann and then walked JJ Schwarz and Skyler Weber to load the bases.
An error by Freudis Nova on a grounder by Joseph Pena between run-scoring singles by Logan Farrar and Ryan Gridley pulled Beloit within a 6-4 score.
That sent the River Bandits to the bullpen, and Devin Foyle greeted reliever Humberto Castellanos with a two-run double that briefly tied the game.
John Jones pushed the Snappers ahead to stay, dropping a single into shallow left to put Beloit in front 7-6, all before the first out of the inning had been recorded.
Ruled safe as he slid into home, Foyle scored on a fielder’s choice off the bat of Schuemann to give Beloit its winning margin.
The Snappers’ biggest inning of the season came after Quad-Cities had built a 6-1 lead, using a run-scoring groundout by Nova and a Cesar Salazar sacrifice fly an inning after Weber homered to open the Beloit half of the third.
A two-run double by Austin Dennis followed by run-scoring singles from Jeremy Pena and Salazar left the River Bandits with a five-run lead that didn’t last.
The collapse denied Jose Bravo a chance to record his first win of the season. The right-hander scattered five hits over 5.1 innings, striking out six batters in a walk-free start.
Quad-Cities starter Jayson Schroeder wasn’t as fortunate in the second game.
Making his first start at the full-season level, the Astros’ second-round selection in the 2018 draft exited with a 3-0 deficit two outs into the top of the second inning.
Foyle doubled a run home in the first inning before scoring on a bases-loaded walk in the second. Schroeder then hit Schuemann with a pitch, his second hit batter in an outing that included three walks, to bring home Beloit’s third run of the game.
Quad-Cities cut into the deficit in the fourth when Trey Dawson scored on a passed ball after reaching on a two-out base hit.