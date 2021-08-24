Bandits' loss stings despite bizarre twists

Only one thing made much sense to Quad Cities River Bandits manager Chris Widger following a rain-shortened 2-1 loss to Wisconsin on Tuesday.
"You hate to take any loss, especially in a close game like that. We've been in enough games this season where we've come back in the end. That part of it still stings a little bit," Widger said.
Thunderstorms prompted umpires to call the High A Central League game in the bottom of the eighth inning after the Bandits' Gavin Stupienski had reached on a leadoff walk, bringing the go-ahead run to the plate when play was initially halted.
Following a one-hour delay, the game, which was actually the completion of a game suspended by rain on June 20, was called final. Tuesday's regularly scheduled game was reset as part of a Wednesday doubleheader beginning at 5 p.m. at Modern Woodmen Park.
Getting to that point proved to be a unique adventure.
Play resumed in the bottom of the first inning, but not before the Timber Rattlers' had made an error with their lineup.
With a multitude of roster changes between the June start of the game and Tuesday, Wisconsin manager Matt Erickson had moved the designated hitter from the third spot in his lineup in June to the ninth spot Tuesday.
The switch was among seven changes in the Timber Rattlers' lineup forced by roster moves between the two games.
Joey Wiemer was inserted as the designated hitter in the ninth spot in the order that had been filled by second baseman Yeison Coca in June, and Ashton McGee, playing first, was penciled to the spot where designed hitter Garrett Mitchell had hit in June.
Both batted in the third inning, with Wiemer scoring the game's first run. He had reached on a one-out walk and advanced on a passed ball before scoring on a Zavier Warren single to right.
Wiemer batted again in the fifth inning before the lineup card snafu was noticed, prompting a lengthy discussion between umpires and eventually resulting in Wiemer being shifted to the third spot in the order and McGee moving to the ninth hole in the order.
That brought Wiemer to the plate again in the sixth inning when he flew out, three innings after any sort of protest could have typically been brought up.
"We didn't catch it until the second time around, and the umpires decided to flip the guys around in the order," Widger said. "I'm not sure that was the right thing, but I do know you can't protest games this year and I didn't want to put them in a position where their pitcher had to bat."
Widger said the multitude of roster changes for both teams probably impacted the situation not being caught earlier.
"We had 11 new players (and two in the lineup) and I know they had seven new starters. It was hectic to figure it all out and just one of those things."
Quad Cities tied the game in the bottom of the sixth when Michael Massey tripled off the wall in center to score Rubendy Jaquez, who had reached on a bloop single.
The Timber Rattlers' Victor Castaneda, who scattered three hits over seven-plus innings, stranded Massey on third and Wisconsin quickly regained the led in the top of the seventh.
A bleeder up the middle by Carlos Rodriguez followed a one-out double by Felix Valerio and scored what proved to be the deciding run.
The back-to-back hits, were half of the four allowed by Quad Cities pitcher A.J. Block in a seven-inning start that began in June and concluded Tuesday.
"Block pitched well. His pitch count was low and we probably could have sent him back out in the eighth, but at this time of year, you want to be smart with those guys," Widger said.
The work of the Rattlers' Castaneda drew compliments from Widger as well.
"He mixed up his speeds, used his change-up and breaking ball well and we had trouble making adjustments. Hopefully that was a one-day deal," Widger said.