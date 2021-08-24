Bandits' loss stings despite bizarre twists

Joey Wiemer was inserted as the designated hitter in the ninth spot in the order that had been filled by second baseman Yeison Coca in June, and Ashton McGee, playing first, was penciled to the spot where designed hitter Garrett Mitchell had hit in June.

Both batted in the third inning, with Wiemer scoring the game's first run. He had reached on a one-out walk and advanced on a passed ball before scoring on a Zavier Warren single to right.

Wiemer batted again in the fifth inning before the lineup card snafu was noticed, prompting a lengthy discussion between umpires and eventually resulting in Wiemer being shifted to the third spot in the order and McGee moving to the ninth hole in the order.

That brought Wiemer to the plate again in the sixth inning when he flew out, three innings after any sort of protest could have typically been brought up.

"We didn't catch it until the second time around, and the umpires decided to flip the guys around in the order," Widger said. "I'm not sure that was the right thing, but I do know you can't protest games this year and I didn't want to put them in a position where their pitcher had to bat."

Widger said the multitude of roster changes for both teams probably impacted the situation not being caught earlier.