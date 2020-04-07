Bandits, LumberKings challenge league's best

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

They may not be immortalized in the poetic manner of the Chicago Cubs’ double-play combination of Evers to Tinker to Chance, but the Quad Cities River Bandits collection of Correa to Wong to Morneau is being remembered this month.

With the start of the Midwest League season on hold because of concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, fans throughout the league are being reminded in several ways of where some of baseball’s greats cut their professional teeth at places like Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport and NelsonCorp Field in Clinton.

"When you look at the history of clubs in communities like Clinton, Quad-Cities, Cedar Rapids and Burlington, places where Midwest League baseball has been played for years, each team could put an impressive lineup on the field," said Michael Broskowski, LumberKings director of broadcasting and media relations.

Broskowski has assembled a 25-player roster of the best players to take the field as LumberKings since the Clinton franchise adopted that team name in 1994.

"For people who maybe are new to the area, they may not realize that the Clinton outfield in 2001 was Grady Sizemore, Jason Bay and Brandon Watson, all eventual major leaguers," Broskowski said. "This is a chance for fans to remember and to learn."