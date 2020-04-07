Bandits, LumberKings challenge league's best

They may not be immortalized in the poetic manner of the Chicago Cubs’ double-play combination of Evers to Tinker to Chance, but the Quad Cities River Bandits collection of Correa to Wong to Morneau is being remembered this month.
With the start of the Midwest League season on hold because of concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, fans throughout the league are being reminded in several ways of where some of baseball’s greats cut their professional teeth at places like Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport and NelsonCorp Field in Clinton.
"When you look at the history of clubs in communities like Clinton, Quad-Cities, Cedar Rapids and Burlington, places where Midwest League baseball has been played for years, each team could put an impressive lineup on the field," said Michael Broskowski, LumberKings director of broadcasting and media relations.
Broskowski has assembled a 25-player roster of the best players to take the field as LumberKings since the Clinton franchise adopted that team name in 1994.
"For people who maybe are new to the area, they may not realize that the Clinton outfield in 2001 was Grady Sizemore, Jason Bay and Brandon Watson, all eventual major leaguers," Broskowski said. "This is a chance for fans to remember and to learn."
Broskowski’s project is being unveiled on the LumberKings’ team website, and it complements an even larger online project that digs deeper into the past in a bracketed team-by-team competition featuring the best talent offered by the Midwest League’s 16 franchises.
Midwest League Madness is described by league president Richard Nussbaum as a chance for fans to "celebrate spring and the baseball seasons by looking back at the best of the best."
Assembled by Jesse Goldberg-Strassler of the Lansing Lugnuts in consultation with representatives from every team, the league is split into two "regions," one named after longtime league president George Spelius and the other named after his successor, Nussbaum.
Fans then have a chance to pick their favorite collection of talent in a bracketed competition.
"It’s a good way to engage fans and maybe help them learn a little history about players who have come through the Midwest League," River Bandits general manager Joe Kubly said. "When you look at our team, these are all guys fans in the Quad Cities had a chance to see play for the home team."
The Quad Cities team in the Midwest League match-up includes an infield from third to first consisting of Alex Bregman, Carlos Correa, Kolten Wong and Justin Morneau. It features Jim Edmonds in center, Joe Mauer behind the plate and a pitching staff that is bringing Billy Wagner and Brad Lidge out of the bullpen.
In the opening round, that River Bandits’ all-time roster is paired against a Peoria lineup that includes Albert Pujols at first, Yadier Molina behind the plate, Coco Crisp, Devon White and Jorge Soler in the outfield and Rafael Palmeiro as the designated hitter.
Clinton’s pitching staff that includes Orel Hershiser, Dave Stewart, Denny McLain and Rod Beck and its position group is made up in part by catcher Mike Scioscia, third baseman Matt Williams, second baseman Ian Kinsler and designated hitter Gorman Thomas.
The LumberKings’ first-round opponent is Beloit, which features BJ Surhoff, Tony Gwynn Jr., Prince Fielder, Mike Matheny, Jeff Cirillo and Jose Valentin among others.
Participants can pick a winner in those match-ups, as well as six other first-round pairings, at midwestleague.com, through Friday.
Elite Eight balloting runs from April 14-17, followed by a Final Four from April 21-24 and a championship match-up from April 28-May 1.
"It’s a good way to have some fun with it all, and there are some tough match-ups," Kubly said. "There’s been a lot of talent in the Midwest League over the years."
