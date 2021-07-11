Bandits, LumberKings could qualify for relief funds

He said the proposal would cover a void in existing relief efforts.

Theater venues that rely on ticket sales for the bulk of their income were covered in a previous act as were businesses that rely on food and beverage sales for the majority of their income.

Although they fit those two categories in many respects, minor-league baseball teams were not eligible to receive relief funds through either of those previous acts.

The current legislation would close that gap and provide assistance to teams that were severely impacted and continue to feel an impact despite playing, in many cases, shortened 2021 seasons.

“There will be a number of teams that will lose money again in 2021 because a lot of sponsorships and tickets that had been sold a year ago were simply rolled over from 2020 to 2021 when last season was cancelled,’’ Heller said.

“So in many respects, the situation is still ongoing although the games have returned and the fans are returning to the ballparks this summer.’’

Heller likes that the act would cover not only teams that continue to be part of baseball’s new 120-team development system but also would help the 43 teams that lost major-league affiliation.