Rain forced the postponement of Saturday's day-night Midwest League doubleheader between Quad-Cities and Clinton at Modern Woodmen Park.
The River Bandits and LumberKings will make up one of the games as part of a 1:15 p.m. doubleheader today in Davenport.
There will be a 90-minute break between the two seven-inning games that will include Quad-Cities annual Mega Candy Drop, when a helicopter will shower the outfield at Modern Woodmen Park with candy that children will then be allowed to collect.
Saturday's second postponed game will not be made up because Quad-Cities and Clinton are not scheduled to meet again during the first half of the Midwest League season.
Fans with tickets for Saturday's games may exchange them for tickets to any remaining River Bandits home game in 2019 at the Modern Woodmen Park box office.