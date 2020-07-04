Bandits, LumberKings prepare for the future

As Clinton LumberKings general manager Ted Tornow put it, "We knew when the players were sent home from spring training that the odds of playing a full schedule were slim."

The odds became smaller with the passage of time, and eventually last week, time ran out.

The 70-game home schedules that Midwest League staff members in the Quad-Cities and Clinton had prepared for since last fall were wiped away.

"We tell our fans that we are just as frustrated and mad about this season as they are because that is the reality," Tornow said.

"A lot goes into a season. I’m disappointed for my staff and all of our employees. For the folks who work here part-time, and we have some who have been here forever, I feel for them. They’re hurting right now. We all are."

The situation is particularly frustrating for Heller, whose River Bandits were counting on 2020 to be a bounce-back year after having 17 home games canceled in 2019 because of Mississippi River flooding and flood-related issues surrounding Modern Woodmen Park.

"Our staff did a terrific job in the offseason. Everything was falling in place for 2020 to be a great year, until COVID hit," Heller said. "That changed everything."