Bandits, LumberKings seasons canceled

"We held out hope for at least a portion of games that we could play to try to bring baseball to our fans and our community," Tornow said. "The 2020 season ended before it really began. With a worldwide pandemic grinding everyday life to a halt and the slow progression back to real life, it just made it impossible to play."

For both clubs, the cancellation of the season means the loss of 70 home games in a season that was scheduled to open April 4 and run through Labor Day.

For the River Bandits, 2020 marked a chance to move beyond a 2019 season which saw 17 home games relocated during the first half of the season because of flood-related issues on the adjacent Mississippi River.

"It’s been a rough couple of years and we were so looking forward to this season," Heller said. "We were ahead of (sales) projections in every category, groups, sponsorships, season tickets. We had a tremendous promotional schedule in place."

"We had so much to be excited about, especially after the flooding a year ago. That’s what makes it even more disappointing."