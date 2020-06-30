Bandits, LumberKings seasons canceled

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

What was anticipated for the past several months became reality Tuesday.

There will be no Midwest League baseball played in the Quad-Cities or Clinton or anywhere else in the United States this summer.

The entire season for all 160 minor-league baseball teams has been canceled, Minor League Baseball announced following a meeting of its Board of Trustees.

A statement issued by Minor League Baseball said the organization had been informed by Major League Baseball that it would not be providing the minor leagues with players for the 2020 season and as a result, there will not be a Minor League Baseball season in 2020.

"It's a sad day, even if it was anticipated,'' Quad Cities River Bandits owner Dave Heller said.

Minor League Baseball President Pat O'Conner said the announcement removes uncertainty surrounding the 2020 season and allows teams to begin planning for 2021.

"These are unprecedented times for our country and our organization as this is the first time in our history that we've had a summer without Minor League Baseball played,'' O'Conner said.

The organization has been in existence since 1901.