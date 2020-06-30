Bandits, LumberKings seasons canceled

What was anticipated for the past several months became reality Tuesday.
There will be no Midwest League baseball played in the Quad-Cities or Clinton or anywhere else in the United States this summer.
The entire season for all 160 minor-league baseball teams has been canceled, Minor League Baseball announced following a meeting of its Board of Trustees.
A statement issued by Minor League Baseball said the organization had been informed by Major League Baseball that it would not be providing the minor leagues with players for the 2020 season and as a result, there will not be a Minor League Baseball season in 2020.
"It's a sad day, even if it was anticipated,'' Quad Cities River Bandits owner Dave Heller said.
Minor League Baseball President Pat O'Conner said the announcement removes uncertainty surrounding the 2020 season and allows teams to begin planning for 2021.
"These are unprecedented times for our country and our organization as this is the first time in our history that we've had a summer without Minor League Baseball played,'' O'Conner said.
The organization has been in existence since 1901.
Clinton's Midwest League franchise is the oldest operating franchise in the Midwest League, dating to 1954, while Quad-Cities has competed in the league since 1960.
Return to qctimes.com for additional updates to this developing story.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!