Quad-Cities scored eight runs in the first inning and River Bandits starter Enoli Paredes made sure the lead held up in a 10-3 win over the Kane County Cougars on Friday.
Alfredo Angarita led off the game for Q-C with a single, and an error and a wild pitch brought him home to open the scoring. Shortstop Miguelangel Sierra widened the lead with a two-run home run, and six straight singles made the score 6-0 and chased Cougars starter Jhoan Duran, who left the game without recording a single out.
A double play gave Kane County a chance to stop the scoring there, but Houston 2018 first round pick Seth Beer hit a two-run double to expand the lead to 8-0.
Duran (4-3) was charged with all eight runs — five earned.
From there, Parades (2-3) took over. The Bandits starter allowed four hits and struck out seven over 5 2/3 scoreless innings.
The Cougars tried to rally late, scoring two in the seventh and one in the eighth off Bandits reliever Willy Collado, but Tanner Duncan threw two perfect innings of relief to close out the Q-C win.
Michael Papierski and Colton Shaver led the way for the Bandits with two hits apiece, but everyone in the Q-C starting lineup had at least one hit on the night and eight of the nine scored a run.
LumberKings batter Brewers' Davies
The Clinton LumberKings ensured that Zach Davies' rehab start did not go as planned, tagging the Milwaukee Brewers starter for six runs in four innings and then rallying in the 10th inning to grab the 9-7 win over Wisconsin on Friday.
Jack Larsen went 2-for-4 with a triple, a home run, four runs scored and two RBIs, and Keegan McGovern went 3-4 with a double, home run and two RBIs to lead a LumberKings offense that tallied 15 hits on the night, 10 off Davies.
Despite grabbing a 6-2 lead by scoring three times each in the first and third innings, the LumberKings still found themselves playing catch-up after surrendering five runs to the Timber Rattlers in the fourth inning.
Larsen scored on a wild pitch, however, to tie the game in the fifth, and Zach Scott's sacrifice fly and Dimas Ojeda's RBI double provided the winning margin in the 10th.