BURLINGTON, Iowa — Making itself at home on the road, the Quad-Cities River Bandits rolled to a rain-shortened 9-2 season-opening victory Thursday night at Burlington.
The Midwest League game was called after seven innings because of rain, but not until after the River Bandits made the most of a strong start from pitcher Nivaldo Rodriguez and a 10-hit attack that included a two-run home run by Ross Adolph.
A crowd of about 100 fans looked on as Quad-Cities took the field as the home team at Community Field, which is hosting the River Bandits’ first two games of the season because of Mississippi River flooding in Davenport.
"We’re all looking forward to playing at home when we can, but right now, it doesn’t matter to us where we play," Adolph said. "It just felt good to get out there and play against somebody else coming out of spring training. We’ve been anxious to get things started."
That showed from the start.
Quad-Cities batters made solid contact from the onset against a collection of four Burlington pitchers, an effort complemented by Rodriguez as he faced the minimum three times in an efficient five-inning start.
The 6-foot-1 right-hander allowed just one hit, a first-inning single to left by the Bees’ Kevin Maitan, and walked just one batter as he set a dominant tone by recording four of his eight strikeouts in the first two innings.
"He’s got a lot of good stuff, was getting his curve across the plate. It was exactly the start we needed," River Bandits manager Ray Hernandez said following the win in his managerial debut.
Rodriguez exited with a 3-0 lead, the first run crossing in the bottom of the second inning when Oscar Campos reached on the first of three Burlington errors.
He advanced on a wild pitch by Bees starter Jose Soriano and took third on a passed ball before scoring on a groundout by Jonathan Lacroix.
After driving a ball to center in his first at-bat, Adolph extended the Quad-Cities’ lead an inning later, driving a shot over the wall in left after Trey Dawson had reached on a leadoff error.
"I was able to get some pretty good wood on a fastball in my first at-bat, and when I saw it again, I was able to get around on it," Adolph said. "The adrenalin was flowing a little bit today, probably for everybody. It was a pretty good start for us."
Hernandez agreed.
"We hit some balls hard, up and down the lineup. (Hitting coach Rafael) Pena does a good job with those guys, and from the start, we looked ready to go," Hernandez said.
Quad-Cities broke the game open when it batted around in the bottom of the sixth.
As a light mist turned into a steady rain, the River Bandits loaded the bases when the Bees’ Andy Pineda lost a Scott Schreiber fly ball in shallow right.
A two-run single by Dawson extended the River Bandits’ lead to 5-0 before wild pitches brought two additional runs across the plate.
Burlington cut into a 7-0 deficit, ending the shutout on a two-out RBI single by Connor Fitzsimons in a two-run seventh that Quad-Cities matched with a pair of unearned runs in the bottom half of the inning before play was halted.
"That last inning, both teams, it was tough, and it didn’t make any sense to continue," Hernandez said. "It’s a long season, and we didn’t want to put the players at risk."
Bees manager Jack Howell agreed.
"The big thing was just to get the first game out of the way, get through the angst that goes along with it," he said. "Things like this happen in baseball from time to time."