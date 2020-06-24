Bandits manager looking forward, not back

Under the leadership of Hernandez and his coaching staff, Quad Cities coped.

The team finished 42-23 during the first half and won the first-half Western Division title by six games over Burlington and Cedar Rapids.

On a day when the second half of this year’s Midwest League season was scheduled to begin, that’s 65 more games than the River Bandits or any other Midwest League team have played in 2020.

The Houston Astros joined other organizations in bringing spring training to a halt and sending their minor-league players home in mid-March as concerns over the coronavirus grew.

At that point, Hernandez said a full-camp set-up for minor-league players had been in operation for one day before things were brought to a halt.

“I think there was a realization that this was a pretty serious situation and the priority at that point became staying safe and making sure all of the guys were being taken care of,’’ Hernandez said.

Like the players he was expecting to manage with Quad Cities this season, Hernandez has spent the past three months at home.

Returning to his offseason home in Elk Grove, Calif., Hernandez has spent time working.