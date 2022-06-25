Bandits' Marquez a well-traveled reliever

Quad Cities reliever Emilio Marquez has a clear understanding of the distance between pitching for the River Bandits in the high-A Midwest League and taking the mound in a Triple-A game.

After all, he’s driven it several times now.

The Quad Cities left-hander has been in a somewhat unusual situation since being promoted to the River Bandits roster late in the 2021 season following a dominant start at low-A Columbia.

Since that time, Marquez has been reassigned three times by the Royals organization to its International League affiliate in Omaha and then returned to Quad Cities a few days later.

The 316-mile trip from Modern Woodmen Park to the Werner Park in Papillion, Neb., has provided Marquez with an opportunity to be part of the game at two levels within days of each other.

"It’s a different game there," Marquez said. "You see the hitters there and you see the hitters here and it’s different."

The low curveball he is able to get hitters to chase late in a River Bandits game, hitters from the Storm Chasers' opponents won’t bite.

"They don’t swing at it," Marquez said. "You have to have command of your pitches there or the hitters there will make you pay for your mistakes."

It’s all part of an experience the 24-year-old native of Upata, Venezuela, welcomes.

In addition to facing hitters with major-league experience on their resume, Marquez became teammates with players who have played in the majors or are working their way back there on injury rehab assignments.

"There is so much experience there, and for me it is an opportunity to learn more about the game," Marquez said. "I get a chance to talk with the pitchers about how they compete at that level and I try to learn from them."

Quad Cities manager Brooks Conrad views that as the best type of experience Marquez can gain.

"Any time a player gets a chance to talk baseball with a guy who has a lot of experience, it’s good to be a bit of a chameleon and try to blend in and pick up what you can," Conrad said.

"That helps anybody and I’m always encouraging guys to soak up everything they can when we have guys come in here who have been at a higher level."

Marquez has pitched in two games for Omaha, working one inning in each, including one outing earlier this month.

That came during the second of two stints he had with the Storm Chasers within an 11-day span, spending four days with Omaha, returning to Quad Cities for two games and then going back to Triple-A for a four-day stay before returning to the River Bandits.

"I’ll go wherever they want me to go," Marquez said. "They don’t usually tell me why, they just say this is where you are going and I am OK with that."

Marquez has been more than OK during his time on the mound since making his United States debut in the Royals organization in 2019.

He was promoted to Quad Cities in August a year ago after getting off to a 6-1 start with a 1.86 ERA in 20 appearances for Columbia, where he struck out 87 batters and walked 16 in 63 innings of work.

Marquez earned a victory in his only decision in four outings for the River Bandits last season and has gone 6-2 with three saves in as many opportunities and a 3.22 ERA in 16 relief appearances for Quad Cities this season.

He has struck 48 batters and walked 13 in 36.1 innings of work, including a team season-leading string of 10 consecutive shutout innings that ended when he gave up three runs and took the loss in a game at Wisconsin Wednesday.

"Emilio’s done a good job of attacking the zone," Conrad said. "He’s a tough little guy who has a great competitive spirit that shows up in his approach to the game."

Marquez believes the experience he has gained during his travels to Omaha continue to pay dividends whenever he steps on the mound for Quad Cities.

"It has helped me continue to learn the game," Marquez said. "When I come in late in a game now, I have confidence that I will do my job. I am grateful for the way the Royals have believed in me and when they give me the chance to pitch, I want to do the best I can."

And he is ready, no matter what level the competition is at or what uniform he may be wearing on any given day.

"I love every chance I get to come into a game," Marquez said. "I am ready to pitch every day, whenever they want me. I will come in and do my best. That is why I play."

