Bandits named national team of the year

The only roller coaster at Modern Woodmen Park isn’t the one that sits among the ballpark’s amusement attractions.

It also describes the ride the Quad Cities River Bandits organization has been on the past two years.

From a contraction candidate in 2020 to a championship season on the field in 2021 and a continued to commitment to its community, the Midwest League team’s perseverance and success have not gone unnoticed.

Ballpark Digest, which chronicles the business and culture of baseball ballparks at every level of the game, has named the River Bandits as its national "team of the year," an award that was presented to Quad Cities owner Dave Heller during Tuesday’s home opener.

"It’s a wonderful honor for everybody on our staff who works so hard all year," Heller said.

The 15th-year owner of the River Bandits praised the work of general manager Joe Kubly and assistant general managers Josh Michalsen and Paul Kleinhans-Schulz for moving things forward in a year of transition.

In addition to avoiding contraction as Major League Baseball reshaped the game at the minor-league level, cutting 40 teams, the River Bandits welcomed a new major-league affiliate in the Kansas City Royals and the move from low-A to high-A baseball.

The River Bandits also navigated COVID-related restrictions, attracted more than 180,000 fans to a shortened 60-game home schedule, celebrated winning a league championship and donated $600,000 to Quad-City area charities.

"The staff went the extra mile to make certain the Royals players had a great experience in the Quad-Cities and that our fans had a great experience when they came out to the ballpark," Heller said. "I’m so proud of the work they put into making it a wonderful year."

Kevin Reichard, publisher of Ballpark Digest, said the River Bandits were chosen from a group of 15 nominees for the award.

"The River Bandits, and some other teams, were on a list they shouldn’t have been on, but they continued to do what they have always done," Reichard said.

"They had a good year, continued to do good charitable work and have worked to meet the new facility requirements that are part of the game. They have a lot to be proud of and are very deserving of the award."

Heller said the honor Reichard presented caps off the 2021 season for the River Bandits organization.

"From worst to first," Heller said. "It was a good year in a challenging time and our staff and community share in this."

