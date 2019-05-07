The Quad-Cities River Bandits are coming home, but where and if they will be playing baseball against Great Lakes beginning Thursday remains undetermined.
The River Bandits were prepared to announce Tuesday that a three-game series against the Loons — teams currently leading their Midwest League divisions — would be played at Augustana’s Swanson Stadium/Brunner Field in Moline.
But on Tuesday evening officials with Great Lakes’ parent club, the Dodgers, rejected an arrangement that would have made the NCAA Division III facility in Moline the River Bandits’ seventh home field of the flood-impacted season.
According to Quad-Cities general manager Jacqueline Holm, Minor League Baseball rules give teams the right to not play a game in a city other than the one it is scheduled to be played in unless all parties agree to a change.
While that gives Great Lakes, or the Dodgers, the ability to block a move to Moline it also gives Quad-Cities and its parent club, the Astros, the ability to reject a move of the series to Great Lakes.
Minor League president Pat O’Connor has been informed of the situation and has yet to make a decision on what will happen.
“It’s possible the games may or may not be played at this point,’’ Holm said. “We don’t know what is going to happen.’’
The River Bandits had planned to play games on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights at Augustana, charging no admission while encouraging fans to make a donation to flood relief efforts.
“We are looking forward to giving our fans a chance to see a River Bandits team that has done a remarkable job of competing given the circumstances they’ve had to deal with,’’ Quad-Cities owner Dave Heller said before the impasse occurred.
While Mississippi River floodwaters in the vicinity of Modern Woodmen Park are receding, clean-up in the area and water in neighboring streets will preclude the team from playing on its home field this weekend.
Heller said Augustana College president Steven Bahls helped facilitate the arrangement which will give the River Bandits the chance to add to the collection of three home games the team has played so far in the Quad-Cities.
The team has played 12 scheduled other home games in Burlington, Cedar Rapids, Clinton, Peoria and this week Iowa City.
Heller said finding a home for the upcoming three-game series against Great Lakes proved to be the biggest challenge the team has faced in relocating games.
“Everyone has something else going on in their stadiums this weekend, so the opportunity to play in one of the Midwest League ballparks we have played at or continue on at the University of Iowa were not possibilities,’’ Heller said.
From college tournaments in Cedar Rapids and Clinton, regular-season collegiate games in Iowa City and Peoria and high school games in Burlington, there were no options in the region.
Heller said the club reached out to the Iowa Cubs, but Midwest League officials had concerns over additional travel for Great Lakes, which is currently playing a series at Kane County where the Cougars host Lansing this weekend.
Ultimately, the decision came down to two facilities 443 miles apart, playing the games at Augustana or putting the River Bandits on the road for a three-game series in Midland, Michigan.
Following the three-game series against Great Lakes, the River Bandits have a scheduled off day on Sunday before leaving on what has been the longest scheduled road trip of the season, playing 12 games over 11 days.
In another sign that things are progressing toward a return to normal at Modern Woodmen Park, Heller said the River Bandits front-office staff was allowed back in its offices Tuesday afternoon for the first time since April 28.
“That’s a step in the right direction and we’re all looking forward to playing at home on May 24 when the only flood we will be dealing with will be the flood of fans ready for some baseball,’’ Heller said.