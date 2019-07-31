The youngest player on the Quad-Cities River Bandits roster is among prospects with the brightest future on the team.
Shortstop Freudis Nova celebrated his 19th birthday in January and has been improving his game by the day as he gains experience in the Midwest League.
"When you see where he is today as a 19-year old, a young kid just learning the game, and you think about where he could be when he is 25, 24, it’s pretty exciting to think about," Quad-Cities manager Ray Hernandez said.
"What we’re seeing here is just the tip of the iceberg. He’s made good progress defensively, and we’re just seeing hints of the speed and power that will be part of his game. Every time he steps on the field, he’s getting better."
Nova is already ranked as the third-best prospect in the Astros organization according to MLB Pipeline, batting .269 through 48 games since joining the River Bandits from extended spring training on May 25.
He has been clocked as the fastest player on the Quad-Cities roster and currently shares the team lead with 16 doubles among his 50 hits. His .398 slugging percentage ranks second on the team, and only three current River Bandits have a higher on-base plus slugging percentage than the .693 Nova has recorded.
The native of Azua, Dominican Republic, joined Quad-Cities after playing with the Astros’ Gulf Coast League team a year ago, hitting .308 with six home runs before climbing two steps on Houston’s organizational ladder this season.
"This is where I wanted to be, where I worked all offseason to get to," Nova said, speaking through translator and teammate Jonathan Bermudez. "It was my goal to be here."
Once that happened, the work didn’t stop.
Houston assigned Nova to the River Bandits at a time when Jeremy Pena was on the Quad-Cities roster, and that was not by accident.
Pena, a 2018 third-round college draft pick of the Astros out of Maine, split duties between shortstop and second base with Nova for a little over a month before Pena was promoted to high-A Fayetteville in the Carolina League.
That time provided Nova with a chance to learn the expectations that accompany playing at the full-season level and helped him acclimate himself to Midwest League competition.
"We talked a lot about important it is to work hard every single day and how it is to compete here," Nova said. "I was able to learn a lot in a short period of time."
Hernandez calls that experience invaluable.
"Pena was able to be kind of a mentor to Nova for the weeks they were in the lineup together, and it made a difference," Hernandez said. “Nova was able to watch Pena and was able to follow his lead as they worked together. It was beneficial."
Nova has benefited from his work with River Bandits hitting coach Rafael Pena as well.
He said the time spent with Pena has helped him become a more consistent player offensively.
"Everything he is teaching me, it is helping me become a better hitter," Nova said. "I am having better at-bats and am becoming more steady and strong in what I am able to do. It has been a great help to me."
That is helping Nova compete.
"Every day when I come out to the field, I am going to give 100 percent," Nova said. "I do what I can to give everything I have every day. I am learning how important the small details are. Those are things I am working on to make me a better player."
Pena’s work this season has included seeing playing time at positions beyond shortstop for the first time in his career.
In addition to filling the lineup card at shortstop 18 times this season, he has played second base 16 times and has been the Quad-Cities third baseman on 13 occasions, in addition to filling the designated hitter’s role once.
While playing second and third have been new to him, Nova said the opportunities are helping him become a better player.
"It is something Hernandez says can be good for me and I see that," Nova said. "I feel like I can step out there and play any of the positions and be comfortable playing there."
Hernandez sees that comfort increasing as well.
"He’s become more fluid defensively since he joined us," Hernandez said. "The speed of the game here is quicker than what he may have been accustomed, but he has adjusted and when I watch him now, I see a more confident player than what I saw from him a couple of months ago. It’s the type of improvement you hope to see."
It is the type of growth Nova hopes to build on as the season progresses.
"This has been a good place to learn. Everybody is working to get better and I am doing the same, and we are winning games," Nova said. "I want to finish the year strong and healthy and continue to give it everything I have."
Midwest's best: Clinton will get a look at the Midwest League player of the week during its ongoing series at Wisconsin.
The Timber Rattlers’ Thomas Dillard earned that honor Monday, collecting three homers among seven hits while batting .350 for the week.
Brailyn Marquez of South Bend was named the pitcher of the week after striking out 14 batters and allowing one hit over six walk-free innings in a start for the Cubs.
Big-league debut: Jake Rogers, a Quad-Cities catcher in 2016 and 2017, made his major-league debut Tuesday with Detroit.
Rogers split time between Double-A Erie and Triple-A Toledo this season before being called by the Tigers this week.
River Bandits this week
At Burlington: Today-Friday, 6:30 p.m.
Bees OF Francisco Del Valley is hitting .361 over his last 10 games
At Kane County: Saturday, Monday, 6:30 p.m.; Sunday, 1 p.m.; Tuesday, noon
Cougars pitchers have allowed a league-low 1.18 walks and hits per inning
Clinton: Wednesday, 6:35 p.m.
Quad-Cities is 7-3 in its 2019 series vs. the league's closest rivals
LumberKings this week
At Wisconsin: Today-Friday, 7 p.m.
Rattlers C David Fry leads the league with a .483 slugging percentage
Beloit: Saturday, Monday-Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.; Sunday, 2 p.m.
Only Burlington has scored fewer than Beloit's 757 runs
At Quad-Cities: Wednesday, 6:35 p.m.
The River Bandits have a league-best .976 fielding percentage