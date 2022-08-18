Bandits offense goes silent in loss to Chiefs

PEORIA, Ill. — One day after managing just one run on four hits in a loss to the Peoria Chiefs, the Quad Cities River Bandits came into Thursday's game seeking a return to the offensive output that produced at least six runs in six of their prior eight games.

Chiefs starter Austin Love (7-11) made sure that didn't happened.

Quad Cities managed just three singles on its way to a 5-0 loss to the Chiefs.

Jacob Buchberger gave the Chiefs the only run they would need with a solo home run in the third inning before putting an exclamation mark on a four-run Peoria fourth with a three-run shot to make it 5-0.

The home runs, Buchberger's sixth and seventh of the season, both came off Quad Cities starter William Fleming (1-4). Fleming, who was acquired by the Royals in the Carlos Santana trade, struck out six and walked none but still gave up the five earned runs in four innings of work.

Quad Cities relievers Caden Monke, Parker Harm and Anderson Paulino pitched four scoreless innings, but the Bandits offense failed to close the gap.

The Bandits' best scoring chance came in the first inning, as Love issued three of his four walks to load the bases with two outs. The Peoria hurler, who struck out eight in his five innings of work,got Saul Garza to fly out to end the threat.

The teams face off again Friday, with Rylan Kaufman (1-6) scheduled to start for Quad Cities.

Quad Cities made a pair of roster moves prior to Thursday's game.

Pitcher Emilio Marquez, who leads the River Bandits pitching staff with 10 wins in 12 decisions, was promoted by the Royals to Double-A Northwest Arkansas. Marquez has three saves in four decision and a 2.88 ERA in 24 appearances.

He was replaced on the pitching staff by Chase Wallace, who was activated off of the developmental list. Wallace is 1-0 with a 7.33 ERA in 17 relief appearances for Quad Cities this season.