EASTLAKE, Ohio — Will Dion and Aaron Davenport kept the Quad Cities River Bandits in check all night long on Thursday.

The two Lake County pitchers combined to give up just five hits and struck out five in helping it prevail past Quad Cities 2-1 in front of over 2,000 spectators at Classic Park.

After playing on Wednesday in over three hours, the River Bandits and Captains went through a full nine innings in a crisp 2 hours, 12 minutes. There were eight combined hits and 17 total baserunners stranded.

Quad Cities left eight runners on base and had just one hit through the first four innings. Javier Vaz roped a one-out single in the first frame, then was caught stealing second base.

Lake County broke the scoreless tie in the bottom of the fourth on a solo home run off the bat of Christian Cairo, just his second of the season.

The top of the fifth was the best chance for the Bandits as two runners reached with two outs, but Enrique Valdez grounded out to second base and the threat was ended.

Lake County doubled its margin on a throwing error from Quad Cities catcher Carter Jensen. Yordys Valdes stole third and Jensen's throw was errant, which allowed Valdes to cross home.

Vaz registered an RBI double in the top of the ninth that plated Jack Pineda, who led off the frame with a walk. Gavin Cross moved Vaz over to third on a groundout, putting him 90-feet away from tying the game.

Davenport got Jensen to ground out to first base to end the rally and secure the home victory. Quad Cities starter Adrian Alcantara pitched four innings and struck out three batters.

Its offense was 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position. Vaz had two hits for the Bandits.