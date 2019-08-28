Through eight innings Wednesday night, Quad-Cities River Bandits pitchers Brett Daniels and Jose Bravo held the hosting Cedar Rapids Kernels to just one single and allowed no walks.
Unfortunately for the River Bandits, their offense struggled as well, and the Kernels finally got to Bravo (5-5) in the bottom of the ninth in a 1-0 Cedar Rapids win.
Spencer Steer led off the ninth for Cedar Rapids with a double and moved to third on Gabe Snyder's single. Bravo hit Wander Javier to load the bases and, after Matt Wallner flew out for the first out of the inning, Jared Akins singled to plate the game's only run.
Daniels was perfect until giving up a single to Daniel Ozoria in the sixth inning, striking out 11 Kernels in his six innings.