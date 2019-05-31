There may still be a floodwall protecting Modern Woodmen Park on Tuesday, but the gates at the Quad-Cities River Bandits home stadium will be wide open.
As a way of rewarding fans for the support the team has received during record-setting Mississippi River flooding this spring, no admission will be charged for Tuesday's 6:35 p.m. Midwest League game between Quad-Cities and Peoria.
"We are saying thank you Bandit style, by opening up our gates and allowing everyone in for free this Tuesday," River Bandits owner Dave Heller said in a statement. "I hope everyone will come, cheer on their first-place club and enjoy a free Bandits game."
Tuesday's game is the first scheduled meeting in Davenport this season between Quad-Cities and Peoria, a St. Louis affiliate that currently features three of the Cardinals' top-five prospects on its roster.
Infielder Nolan Gorman, the organization's top prospect, has been with the Chiefs all season but was joined last month by outfielder Jhon Torres and infielder Malcom Nunez.
Heller initially planned to open the gates for a free game in late April, but that game was rained out.
Then, as now, he sees it as a way to thank fans for their patience and salute Davenport Public Works employees who have protected the facility whenever the Mississippi has left its banks. Heller said they have helped "through wind, rain, floods and everything else Mother Nature has thrown at us."
A path above the water level leads fans from the corner of River Drive and Western Avenue to the stadium gates, which will open at 5:35 p.m.
The River Bandits will continue to solicit donations to the Genesis flood relief fund at all home games, donations that will be matched dollar-for-dollar by the River Bandits organization and the Genesis Foundation.