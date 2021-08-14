Bandits' outfielder is all the Rave

John Rave is back where wants to be.

The Quad Cities outfielder is putting the barrel on the ball, swiping a few bases and chasing down outs in center field for a River Bandits team that topped 30 games over .500 last week and holds a comfortable lead in the High A Central League.

It’s been everything Rave hoped his first full season in professional baseball would be.

It just took him a little longer than expected to get to this point.

Rave, a fifth-round selection of the Royals in the 2019 draft out of Illinois State, has moved beyond a slow start to the season in recent weeks.

He has hit .364 through his first nine games in August, raising his season average to .284 and continuing a climb that began following a slow start to the season.

Following what he considered a solid spring training, Rave surprised even himself by hitting .147 in 10 games in May with Quad Cities.

A slight injury didn’t help, and Rave spent the final days of the month back in Arizona at Kansas City’s spring training complex, working to get back to full health and regain a mental edge at the plate.