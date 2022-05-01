Bandits overcome six-run deficit, win series

There wasn’t any quit Sunday in the Quad Cities River Bandits.

Overcoming a 6-0 deficit, Quad Cities rallied for an 11-7 Midwest League victory over South Bend, giving the River Bandits their first six-game series win of the season.

Quad Cities took four of the six games against the Cubs over the past week at Modern Woodmen Park and avoided a series split with the biggest comeback of the season.

“To get that first series win and to do it against a good team the way we did, coming back like that, that’s big for us,’’ River Bandits outfielder Burle Dixon said.

Quad Cities moved ahead to stay with a three-run seventh inning.

Trailing 6-5 with runners on second and third following a double by Herard Gonzalez, Luca Tresh hit a game-tying single off the foot of South Bend reliever Riley Martin.

Dixon followed with a two-run single to center that moved the River Bandits in front to stay at 8-6.

South Bend picked up a run in the top of the eighth on a John Washer single, but Quad Cities tagged Martin, a former Quincy University left hander who was the Cubs’ sixth-round selection in the 2021 draft for three more runs in the eighth to secure the win.

“We kept on competing until the end, which is something we talk about all the time. We responded when we got down, we worked our way back into it, took the lead and didn’t quit. It was a great display of perseverance,’’ River Bandits manager Brooks Conrad said.

“That was a pretty good-hitting team we went up against and this whole series there was a lot of back and forth, hard fought, and when you get in games like that you have to keep going and we did a good job of that.’’

That mindset started early.

South Bend put six runs on the board in the top of the third inning, collecting five of its 11 hits in the game including a pair of home runs.

The Cubs took a 1-0 lead on a double by Fabian Pertuz before Alexander Canario launched a three-run homer to center and Washer followed with a two-run blast to left to go up 6-0.

“We didn’t panic. We knew it was early. We had to get to work and to get five runs back in the next half inning was important,’’ Dixon said. “You want to start chipping away at it, but if you get the chance to put up five and get right back in it, that’s even better.’’

Gonzalez cleared loaded bases when he drove a double to the wall in center and Dixon followed with a two-run double to left that suddenly had Quad Cities within 6-5.

“It took contributions from everyone up and down the lineup to make a comeback like that happen,’’ Conrad said, referencing his team’s 13-hit attack. “We had a little bit of everything, bunts, good solid hits. We made a lot of good contact with runners on third and less than two outs.’’

After pulling within one run, the River Bandits went to the bullpen to open the fourth and Patrick Halligan made the most of his high-A debut.

He allowed one hit and struck out a pair of batters over three shutout innings to keep the River Bandits within that 6-5 score.

“Halligan announced his presence on our roster with authority,’’ Conrad said. “He gave us three outstanding innings.’’

Emilio Marquez entered in the seventh and extended a string of 10 consecutive Cubs retired by working a 1-2-3 inning before Quad Cities pushed ahead in the bottom half of the inning.

Marquez, who earned his third win in four decisions, allowed four hits over 2.2 innings before Kasey Kalich entered with two outs in the top of the ninth to face Canario, a problem for River Bandits pitchers throughout the series.

Kalich earned his third save by striking out Canario, who went 13-of-26 with four homers, one double and nine RBI during the six-game series.

“Marquez was solid and Kalich came in and gave a different look to Canario, who had been a tough out all series,’’ Conrad said. “The guys in the pen came through for us and helped us finish off a good win and a good series as we go back out on the road.’’

