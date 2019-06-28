Quad-Cities built its third straight Midwest League win over Burlington the old-fashioned way Friday, one run at a time.
The River Bandits sent 10 batters to the plate and scored each of their six runs in the bottom of the fifth inning one by one as Quad-Cities rallied for a 7-2 victory over the Bees at Modern Woodmen Park.
River Bandits pitchers Jonathan Bermudez and Cody Deason combined to limit Burlington to a pair of Harrison Wenson hits in the victory, finishing two shy of team season high by striking out 18 batters while maneuvering their way around five walks.
Deason picked up the win, moving to 5-3 by striking out 10 Bees and giving up just one hit over the final 4 2/3 innings. He struck out seven of the final nine batters he faced.
Burlington wasn’t as efficient.
It took the Bees three pitchers to deal with what Jonathan Lacroix started and ended in the River Bandits’ biggest inning since scoring nine times in the fourth inning of a May 16 game at Peoria.
Lacroix opened Quad-Cities’ six-run fifth inning with a triple to center and after Trey Dawson was hit by a pitch, the night was over for Bees starter Cole Duensing.
Reliever Eduardo Del Rosario struck out the first batter he faced, but watched Quad-Cities even the game at 2-2 on a sacrifice fly to right by Ramiro Rodriguez.
A throw to the plate by right fielder Spencer Griffin was on target to Wenson, but Lacroix’s slide prevented the Bees’ catcher from holding onto the ball.
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
Del Rosario then walked David Hensley before a wild pitch brought Dawson home with the River Bandits’ go-ahead run and positioned Hensley to score on a single by Alex McKenna.
Cesar Salazar followed by driving a run-scoring double beyond the reach of Nonie Williams in center, and after Michael Wielansky followed with an RBI single to right, Burlington went back to the bullpen trailing 6-2.
The first pitch reliever Mayky Perez delivered was a wild one, allowing Wielansky to take second and putting him in a position to give Quad-Cities a 7-2 lead when Freudis Nova slipped a double under the glove of Kevin Maitan at third.
That brought Lacroix back to the plate, and his fly ball to left ended a half inning which took 34 minutes to complete.
Quad-Cities (48-25) totaled only nine hits in the game — including a pair each by McKenna, Salazar and Wielansky — but had at least one runner reach base in each of the eight innings the River Bandits batted.
Before Quad-Cities broke the game open in the home half of the fifth, Burlington had opened a 2-1 lead in the top half of the inning after the teams had traded runs in the fourth inning.
Bermudez opened the game with two perfect innings and hadn’t surrendered a hit before the Bees’ Wenson deposited a 2-2 offering over the fence in center with two outs.
Quad-Cities quickly answered in the bottom half of the inning, tying the game on a Wielansky single that scored McKenna after he opened the inning with a single and stole second.
Burlington regained a short-lived advantage in the top of the fifth when Alvaro Rubalcaba scored on a bases-loaded wild pitch.
062819-qct-spt-bandits-001a.jpg
062819-qct-spt-bandits-002a.jpg
062819-qct-spt-bandits-003a.jpg
062819-qct-spt-bandits-006a.jpg
062819-qct-spt-bandits-008a.jpg
062819-qct-spt-bandits-010a.jpg
062819-qct-spt-bandits-011a.jpg
062819-qct-spt-bandits-012a.jpg
062819-qct-spt-bandits-013a.jpg
062819-qct-spt-bandits-014a.jpg
062819-qct-spt-bandits-015a.jpg
062819-qct-spt-bandits-016a.jpg
062819-qct-spt-bandits-017a.jpg
062819-qct-spt-bandits-019a.jpg
062819-qct-spt-bandits-020a.jpg
062819-qct-spt-bandits-021a.jpg
062819-qct-spt-bandits-022a.jpg
062819-qct-spt-bandits-023a.jpg
062819-qct-spt-bandits-024a.jpg
062819-qct-spt-bandits-026a.jpg
062819-qct-spt-bandits-027a.jpg
062819-qct-spt-bandits-028a.jpg
062819-qct-spt-bandits-030a.jpg
062819-qct-spt-bandits-031a.jpg
062819-qct-spt-bandits-033a.jpg
Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News
Receive email alerts as soon as breaking news posts.