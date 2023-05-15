There’s something about the view from the top of the Quad Cities River Bandits batting order Jack Pineda finds appealing.

Some of it has to do with the opportunity it presents to get things going.

And some of it has to do with the hitting prospects that typically fill the lineup spots just below him in the order.

From Javier Vaz to Cayden Wallace to Gavin Cross and Carter Jensen, Pineda finds himself in favorable position to hit.

“Sitting in front of those guys in the lineup, it’s a really good positon to be in,’’ Pineda said.

It’s a spot that he has found himself in on a fairly regular basis 120 at-bats into the beginning of his professional baseball career.

A 12th-round selection of the Royals organization in last year’s draft out of Baylor, the River Bandits shortstop has filled the top side on the Quad Cities line up more than twice as often as any player on the roster.

He’s opened there 18 times and has batted second on 10 occasions. The only other spot he has filled in the order is sixth, batting there twice.

Pineda likes filling that top spot in part because of the opportunity it provides.

“I feel like it puts me in a good spot to set the tone,’’ Pineda said. “I feel like when I can get on base, we have a chance to have some good things happen with the guys who are coming up behind me. Javier has been hot and with the three guys behind him, they’re all capable of moving us around the bases.’’

And when that happens, success typically follows for Quad Cities.

The River Bandits are 12-2 this season in games where they score the first run, but are 0-19 when the opponent puts that first run on the board.

“We’re trying to get that first run up. It’s been important to us,’’ Pineda said.

It’s taken some time for Pineda to adjust.

Unlike many of his teammates, the Midwest League and Quad Cities is the first stop in his professional baseball career.

Although he signed with Kansas City on July 29 just weeks after he was drafted, Pineda did not make his professional debut until this spring.

He had his first base hit in Quad Cities’ season-opening game against South Bend at Modern Woodmen Park but it took Pineda some time to settle in.

“Those first six, seven, eight games were a little rough but I was able to learn a lot even though everything seemed to be going so fast. It was just flying,’’ Pineda said. “But, things seem to be settling down a bit.’’

That is reflected in his batting average.

While Pineda is hitting .233 for the season, he hit .216 in 74 at-bats during April and has followed that by hitting .261 through 46 at-bats during the first half of May.

After having three multi-hit games during the first month of the season, he has matched that total during the first 15 days of May.

“Each week, things have gotten better for me,’’ Pineda said. “When I start to break things down that way, I see progress and see the things that I’ve been working on start to pay off on a more consistent basis.’’

He can even break that down into how things have gone for him on a daily basis.

“My at-bats have been more competitive, I’ve become more comfortable on defense and just in general, I’m getting used to the routine at this level,’’ Pineda said.

Although he didn’t get that late-season taste of competition that many players get after being drafted, Pineda introduced himself to professional baseball by participating in the Royals postseason instructional league camp following the season.

“A lot of the guys on our team were there so I had a chance to get to know them and get to know the organization before going to spring training,’’ Pineda said. “It was beneficial and helped prepare me for the start of this season.’’

Returning to his hometown of Albuquerque, Pineda worked on gaining strength during the offseason to prepare him for the rigors of the 132-game schedule Pineda is facing for the first time this season.

He even had a chance to learn a little about the Quad-Cities and what it was like to play at Modern Woodmen Park as he trained over the winter in New Mexico.

Among players Pineda trained with was Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman, an Albuquerque native who began his pro career with the River Bandits in 2015 after being selected with the second pick in that year’s draft.

“We talked about how this was where he started, too. He’s one of those guys I looked up to growing up in Albuquerque and now to be there working out with him, that’s pretty great,’’ Pineda said.

“I take a lot of pride in coming from Albuquerque and being one of the players to come out of there who are playing pro ball. It’s an honor and hopefully I can be someone that next generation of players there can look up to.’’