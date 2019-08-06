GENEVA, Ill. — In a series dominated by pitching, the Quad-Cities River Bandits save their best work for the final game.
Jose Bravo, Devin Conn and Garrett Gayle crafted the River Bandits' 18th shutout of the season Tuesday, winning a 1-0 Midwest League matinee at Kane County.
Quad-Cities' shutout total matches Montgomery for the most among minor-league baseball's 160 teams and it allowed the River Bandits to salvage the final game of a four-game series against the Cougars which saw two games go to extra innings and neither team score more than three runs.
Freudis Nova drove in the only run scored Tuesday, bouncing a hard ground ball over the head of shortstop Steven Leyton to score Alex Holderbach in the second inning.
Holderbach, who matched Nova with a pair of hits for the River Bandits, had reached on a one-out single up the middle and advanced to second on a base hit to right by Oscar Campos.
Bravo took over from there, giving up a pair of infield singles and walking one batter over six shutout innings of work.
Conn followed by striking out four over two shutout innings before Gayle earned his third save by allowing one hit in the bottom of the ninth.
Nick Dalesandro, the son of 1991 Quad-City Angels catcher Mark Dalesandro and a 2018 draft pick from Purdue, collected three of the Cougars' four hits.