Through the peaks and valleys of a Midwest League season, one thing has remained a constant for the Quad-Cities River Bandits.
Quad-Cities pitchers fill the zone with strikes.
Parker Mushinski, Peter Solomon and Carlos Sanabria befuddled Burlington batters 18 times on Friday, sending the River Bandits on their way to a 2-1 victory over Bees in front of a crowd of 5,349 at Modern Woodmen Park.
The trio combined to end seven innings with strikeouts, three times stranding Burlington baserunners on third base.
"All three of our pitchers were effective in getting guys out," Quad-Cities manager Mickey Storey said. "We didn’t have a lot going against offensively, but the pitchers kept us in and we were able to scratch across a couple of runs. Tonight, it was enough."
The 18 strikeouts were two shy of a season high for Quad-Cities, and Friday’s effort was a group one.
Mushinski toiled during the game’s first few innings but found his rhythm in the final two innings to finish with a career-high nine strikeout effort.
Solomon followed with six over the next four innings to earn the win, moving to 6-1 on the season, before Sanabria struck out the side in the ninth to collect his eighth save.
"Mushinski was sharp in the third and fourth, was working his breaking ball well. Solomon had good velocity on his baseball, and his breaking ball (was) sharp, and Sanabria just dominated," Storey said. "It was the recipe for success in a game where there were a lot of pitches thrown."
Leadoff runners reached base in seven of the game’s first 10 half innings, and Quad-Cities made Burlington pay in the third and fourth innings.
The River Bandits loaded the bases in both, and leadoff hitters came around to help open a 2-0 lead as starting pitcher Mushinski worked his final innings, allowing three hits while walking two Bees over a four-inning start.
Seth Beer gave Mushinski a lead to work with, scoring on a sacrifice fly by Chandler Taylor in the third after reaching on an inning-opening walk.
Quad-Cities doubled its lead in the fourth when Marty Costes led off with one of his three hits and stole his second base of the game before scoring on a bases-loaded fielder’s choice by Beer.
"Hopefully that gets Costes going a bit," Storey said. "A good three-hit game like that can help move a guy forward."
With his three singles, Costes collected half of the River Bandits' hits.
"We’re not finding a lot of gaps or getting a lot of extra-base hits right now, but we were able to scratch a couple of runs across," Storey said. "We worked a little deeper into counts than we have been, but we’ve got work to do."
The Bees sliced the River Bandits’ lead in half in the top of the fifth, taking advantage of a leadoff single by Zane Gurwitz that greeted Solomon.
Jayson Sanchez sent a grounder between the legs of third baseman David Hensley, and Leonardo Rivas walked to load the bases.
Solomon followed with the first of his strikeouts before Orlando Martinez drove a sacrifice fly to right to score Gurwitz with the Bees’ lone run.