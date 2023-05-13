BANDITS BYTES

It's his Town: With a fourth-inning single Saturday, Quad Cities outfielder River Town has now reached base safely in 21 consecutive games, the second-longest active streak in the Midwest League.

During that stretch, Town has a .440 on-base percentage, 15 RBI and 15 walks while striking out 13 times.

Diego Hernandez has the River Bandits' longest on-base streak as a Royals affiliate, reaching in 29 consecutive games from May 11-June 22 in 2021.

Back to back: With a second straight six-inning start on Friday night, Chandler Champlain has now thrown back-to-back quality starts and leads Quad Cities pitchers with three quality starts for the season.

In his last two starts covering 12 innings, Champlain has allowed one run and seven total baserunners while striking out 13 batters.

On deck: Cedar Rapids at Quad Cities, Sunday, 1 p.m. Probable pitchers: Kernels, Jordan Karr (0-1, 3.00); River Bandits, (Tyson Guerrero, 6.53)