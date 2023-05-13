Another night.
Another exercise in frustration
May continues to be a difficult month for the Quad Cities River Bandits.
Cedar Rapids sent eight batters to the plate in the first inning Saturday, pushing two runs across and opening a 2-0 lead Quad Cities couldn’t catch in a rain-delayed 4-2 Midwest League loss to the Kernels at Modern Woodmen Park.
The loss was the 10th in 13 games for the River Bandits as they continued to struggle to develop cohesion offensively.
Four Cedar Rapids pitchers combined to limit Quad Cities to four hits and allowed two consecutive River Bandits to reach base just once.
That came in the fourth inning when after a pair of strikeouts, River Town singled and Herard Gonzalez walked before the inning ended on a fielder’s choice.
Although Quad Cities moved just two baserunners beyond first base the rest of the game, River Bandits relievers continued to deliver to keep the game close.
The work of Parker Harm, John McMillon and Anthony Simonelli finished off a 16-strikeout performance by Quad Cities pitchers.
The season-high strikeout total, topping the previous high of 15 set in an April 20 game against Wisconsin, started with five strikeouts over 3.1 innings by starter Mason Barnett.
The trio of relievers followed with 5.2 shutout innings, allowing only two ninth-inning base hits while striking out 11 batters and surrendering one walk.
The game started 51 minutes later that its scheduled starting time, a byproduct of a quick rain that fell in downtown Davenport shortly before 6 p.m.
The field had been covered midway through batting practice, providing the grounds crew with a quick fix once the rain stopped and the tarp was rolled up and away.
Cedar Rapids made quick work of things as well.
The Kernels needed two pitches to take a lead Quad Cities was unable to catch.
Barnett hit Cedar Rapids first baseman Ben Ross with the first pitch of the game.
Tanner Schobel rattled the next pitch off the fence in right, bringing Ross home and leaving Barnett to work from behind before he exited with an injury one out into the top of the fourth inning.
A single to right by Misael Urbina doubled the Kernels’ margin.
Cedar Rapids starter Kyle Jones, a seventh-round pick of the Twins in the 2022 draft, retired the first six River Bandits he faced before Herard Gonzalez drew the first of his three walks to open the bottom of the third inning.
A single by Darryl Collins and an infield single by Javier Vaz moved Gonzalez around the bases with the River Bandits’ first run.
By the time walks to Cayden Wallace, Carter Jensen and Gonzalez had filled the bases with Quad Cities batters in the sixth, the Kernels had opened a 4-1 advantage.
Cedar Rapids took that lead in the fourth when Ernie Yake drove a run-scoring triple down the right field line and Ross followed with a single to left.
The River Bandits trimmed the Kernels lead to 4-2 in the bottom of the sixth when Wallace scored on a wild pitch after Niklas Rimmel had walked the bases full.
Cedar Rapids turned to Malik Barrington in the bullpen to get out of the jam and he got Kale Emshoff to fly out to end the inning.