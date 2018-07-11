A trio of Quad-Cities River Bandits pitchers held the Dayton Dragons to just three singles and issued only one walk as the Bandits grabbed a road win over the Dragons 3-2 on Wednesday.
The Dragons started fast, with Q-C starter Enoli Paredes surrendering back-to-back singles to Jose Garcia and Lorenzo Cedroia to open the home half of the first inning and Garcia coming around to score on an error by Q-C second baseman David Hensley.
Cedroia, who was subsequently caught stealing third, was the last baserunner the Dragons had until the fifth inning as Paredes struck out eight batters over 4 2/3 innings.
Q-C briefly tied the game in the fourth inning when Ruben Castro led off with a single and scored on Hensley's double. Dayton grabbed it back, however, in the fifth as a Raul Wallace sacrifice fly scored J.D. Williams, who had reached on an error.
The Quad-Cities sixth inning proved decisive, though, as a Hensley walk and singles by Colton Shaver and Chandler Taylor loaded the bases with no one out. Scott Schreiber struck out, but Dayton's Miguel Aguilar uncorked a wild pitch that scored Hensley, and Logan Mattix hit a sacrifice fly to bring home Shaver and give the Bandits their first lead of the game, 3-2.
That was all the River Bandits needed thanks to Bryan Abreu (1-0) and Chad Donato, who didn't surrender a hit in 4 1/3 innings of relief.
Clinton falls in 10
A two-out, 10-inning single by Josh McLain spoiled a strong day for the Clinton LumberKings pitching staff in a 1-0 loss to Great Lakes on Wednesday.
Scott Boches, Oliver Jaskie and Collin Kober held the Loons scoreless, allowing just three hits and striking out 12 through nine innings. Reliever Marvin Gorgas (3-2) almost got out of the 10th without the automatic runner scoring as well, starting the inning with a pair of strikeouts. After an intentional walk to Hunter Feduccia, however, McLain brought home the game's first run.
In the bottom of the inning, a strikeout and a pair of groundouts stranded automatic runner Keegan McGovern at third.