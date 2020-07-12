You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Bandits' pitching strength evident in MLB camps
topical
MIDWEST LEAGUE

Bandits' pitching strength evident in MLB camps

{{featured_button_text}}

There may not be a Quad Cities River Bandits season this year, but plenty of former River Bandits are working to see the field in 2020.

A total of 82 players who competed for the Midwest League club — including four who dominated as part of the Quad Cities pitching staff last season — are spread across 24 of baseball’s 30 organizations as part of initial 60-player pools currently in camp across the country.

All are working with hopes of landing spots on 30-player rosters for the scheduled start of the delayed major-league season later this month.

Brett Conine, Shawn Dubin, Nivaldo Rodriguez and Jojanse Torres, right-handed pitchers who helped the River Bandits lead the Midwest League with 1,372 strikeouts and a league-best average of 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 2019, are among 35 former Quad Cities players currently working in the Houston Astros training camp.

All experienced quick success in the Midwest League, with Conine reaching Double-A Corpus Christi and Dubin, Rodriguez and Torres advancing to high-A Fayetteville before the end of the 2019 season.

With the River Bandits, Conine finished 3-2 with a 1.91 ERA in six outings, striking out 40 batters and walking six in 33 innings of work.

Dubin went 1-0 with a 0.75 ERA, Rodriguez finished 3-1 with a 1.16 ERA and Torres was 3-0 with an ERA of 0.86 before being promoted. Rodriguez finished one of the team’s top strikeout-to-walk ratios, sitting down 39 batters and walking four over 31 innings.

Collectively, they’re illustrative of the aggressive designed approach that has been a hallmark of River Bandits pitching staffs in recent seasons.

Quad Cities established a new record for all levels of minor-league baseball in 2018 when River Bandits pitchers struck out 1,514 batters and were retiring an average of 11.1 batters per nine innings on strikeouts.

Five pitchers from that Quad Cities team — Bryan Abreu, Cristian Javier and Enoli Paredes with the Astros, Patrick Sandoval with the Angels and J.B. Bukauskas with the Diamondbacks — are currently in camps with major-league clubs.

Another eight players who took the mound for the River Bandits in both 2016 and 2017 are part of a group of 25 pitchers from those four seasons who are part of 60-player pools.

The success the River Bandits have had in developing pitchers is mirrored throughout the organization.

In 2018, Astros affiliates led professional baseball in strikeouts at every level from short-season Tri-City through Triple-A Fresno.

That season, Quad Cities pitchers were part of an organization whose arms led all of minor-league baseball in fastball velocity, breaking ball spin rate, off-speed pitch percentage and in the percentage of four-seam fastballs thrown in the upper one-third of the strike zone.

Collectively, that formula for success has helped pitchers progress quickly, numbers reflected in choices for 60-player pools which will form the core of major-league talent in a season impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

No position players from the River Bandits team in 2019 are currently part of Houston’s 60-player pool while five players from 2018 — catchers Michael Papierski and Colton Shaver and outfielder Jake Meyers with the Astros, shortstop Jonathan Arauz with the Red Sox and first baseman Seth Beer of the Diamondbacks — are currently on major-league camp rosters.

Beer, however, is currently sidelined after testing positive last week for the coronavirus.

Of the 82 former Quad Cities players in major-league camps, all but 18 have played for the River Bandits during the seven seasons the team has been affiliated with the Houston organization.

The rest suited up for Quad Cities during the final six seasons of an eight-year affiliation with St. Louis that ended in 2012.

The most experienced in camp are two players from the 2006 team known as the Swing of the Quad-Cities.

Pitcher Adam Ottavino of the Yankees and outfielder Jon Jay of the Diamondbacks played in the Midwest League that season.

Two players from the 2007 Swing team, shortstop Donovan Solano of the Giants and outfielder Tommy Pham of the Padres, also remain active in big-league camps.

Former Quad Cities players are spread throughout all but six major-league organizations.

Houston is the only club with more than four players who competed for Davenport-based Midwest League teams.

The Brewers, Pirates and Diamondbacks each have four former Quad Cities players in camp while the Blue Jays, Tigers, Athletics, Phillies and Cardinals all have three former River Bandits among their 60-player pool selections.

The only major-league teams without a former Quad Cities player in their 60-player pool are the Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Cleveland Indians, Colorado Rockies, Seattle Mariners and Washington Nationals.

WHERE ARE THEY NOW?

A look at where former players for the Quad Cities’ Midwest League franchise are competing as part of 60-player pools, listed by their current team, position and year they played in Davenport:

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Baltimore: Thomas Eshelman, P, 2015; Rio Ruiz, 3B, 2013

Boston: Jonathan Arauz, SS, 2017/2018

Detroit: Daz Cameron, OF, 2016; Franklin Perez, P, 2016; Jake Rogers, C, 2016/2017

Houston: Bryan Abreu, P, 2018; Yordan Alvarez, OF, 2017; Rogelio Armenteros, P, 2015/2016; Alex Bregman, 3B, 2015; Brett Conine, P, 2019; Carlos Correa, SS, 2013; Ronnie Dawson, OF, 2017; Alex DeGoti, SS, 2017; Chris Devenski, P, 2013; Shawn Dubin, P, 2019 ; Drew Ferguson, OF, 2015; Ralph Garza, P, 2016; Josh James, P, 2015; Cristian Javier, P, 2017/2018; Taylor Jones, 1B, 2017; Jack Mayfield, 2B, 2014; Chas McCormick, OF, 2017; Lance McCullers, P, 2013; Jake Meyers, OF, 2018; Michael Papierski, C, 2018; Enoli Paredes, P, 2017/2018; Cionel Perez, P, 2017; Jamie Ritchie, C, 2015; Nivaldo Rodriguez, P, 2019; Colton Shaver, C, 2018; George Springer, OF, 2014; Myles Straw, OF, 2016; Garrett Stubbs, C, 2015; Nick Tanielu, 3B, 2015; Abraham Toro, 3B, 2017; Jojanse Torres, P, 2019; Kyle Tucker, OF, 2016; Jose Urquidy, P, 2016; Framber Valdez, P, 2016; Forrest Whitley, P, 2017

Kansas City: Brett Phillips, OF, 2013/2014; Trevor Rosenthal, P, 2011

Los Angeles: Patrick Sandoval, P, 2017/2018

Minnesota: Jorge Alcala, P, 2017

New York: Albert Abreu, P, 2016; Adam Ottavino, P, 2006

Oakland: Tony Kemp, 2B, 2013; Ramon Laureano, OF, 2015; Stephen Piscotty, 2012

Tampa Bay: Ryan Thompson, P, 2015

Texas: Lance Lynn, P, 2008

Toronto: Derek Fisher, OF, 2015; Teoscar Hernandez, OF, 2013; Hector Perez, P, 2016/2017

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Atlanta: Pete Kozma, SS, 2008

Arizona: Seth Beer, 1B, 2018; J.B. Bukauskas, P, 2018; Jon Jay, OF, 2006; Josh Rojas, 3B, 2017

Cincinnati: David Carpenter, P, 2009

Los Angeles: Joe Kelly, P, 2010

Miami: Elieser Hernandez, P, 2015/2016

Milwaukee: Josh Hader, P, 2013; Adrian Houser, P, 2014; Shelby Miller, P, 2009/2010; Jacob Nottingham, C, 2015

New York: Matt Adams, 1B, 2010; J.D. Davis, 2B, 2014

Philadelphia: Nick Martini, OF, 2012; Robert Stock, P, 2012; Vince Velasquez, P, 2013

Pittsburgh: Michael Feliz, P, 2014/2017; Colin Moran, 3B, 2017; Joe Musgrove, P, 2015; Richard Rodriguez, P, 2013

St. Louis: Matt Carpenter, 3B, 2009; Carlos Martinez, P, 2011; Kolten Wong, 2B, 2011

San Diego: Greg Garcia, 2B, 2011; Tommy Pham, OF, 2007/2008

San Francisco: Donovan Solano, SS, 2007

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News