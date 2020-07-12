Bandits' pitching strength evident in MLB camps

Collectively, that formula for success has helped pitchers progress quickly, numbers reflected in choices for 60-player pools which will form the core of major-league talent in a season impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

No position players from the River Bandits team in 2019 are currently part of Houston’s 60-player pool while five players from 2018 — catchers Michael Papierski and Colton Shaver and outfielder Jake Meyers with the Astros, shortstop Jonathan Arauz with the Red Sox and first baseman Seth Beer of the Diamondbacks — are currently on major-league camp rosters.

Beer, however, is currently sidelined after testing positive last week for the coronavirus.

Of the 82 former Quad Cities players in major-league camps, all but 18 have played for the River Bandits during the seven seasons the team has been affiliated with the Houston organization.

The rest suited up for Quad Cities during the final six seasons of an eight-year affiliation with St. Louis that ended in 2012.

The most experienced in camp are two players from the 2006 team known as the Swing of the Quad-Cities.

Pitcher Adam Ottavino of the Yankees and outfielder Jon Jay of the Diamondbacks played in the Midwest League that season.