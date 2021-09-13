Bandits plan party a century in the making

Over the years, Frank Wulf has spent countless summer nights watching minor-league baseball games at Davenport’s riverfront baseball stadium.
But Thursday’s Quad Cities River Bandits game will be unique.
Wulf will be part of a ballpark party a century in the making, the guest of honor as he celebrates his 100th birthday at the River Bandits’ game against South Bend at Modern Woodmen Park.
The High A Central League club will join Wulf’s family in a celebration that will include Wulf offering the pregame cry of “Play ball!’’ and later leading the crowd in the singing of “Take Me Out to the Ball Game’’ during the seventh inning stretch.
Wulf’s great, great nephew, North Scott High School junior Logan Andon, will throw out a ceremonial first pitch prior to the game as part of festivities that will include 100 cupcakes as well as on-field and video tributes to Frank and his late wife, Dorothy.
“When you get to be 100, you have a lot of good memories and baseball has been a big part of that for me,’’ Wulf said. “When you go to games, you see a lot of people, a lot of friends.’’
Wulf’s wife, Dorothy, attended the first game played in 1931 at what was then known as Municipal Stadium.
She later worked for both the City of Davenport and for the minor-league team. After she married Frank, the couple attended nearly every home game to watch future major-league players and managers.
“Dorothy loved baseball. After she would leave work at City Hall, we would go to the ballpark and go to all the games together,’’ Wulf recalled, remembering watching a young Chuck Tanner cut his managerial teeth while leading the Quad-City Angels in 1963 and 1964.
Dorothy Wulf would later be honored by the River Bandits organization as its “fan of the century’’ and seats reserved for the couple were set aside when the ballpark was renovated in 2004.
Although he gave up driving earlier this year, Frank Wulf continues to be among fans who regularly attend Quad Cities games.
“It is still fun to watch a good baseball game and the ballpark, it’s a special place,’’ he said.
River Bandits general manager Joe Kubly sees Wulf and other longtime fans as part of the fabric of the game.
“Minor-league baseball is about more than the players and the staff who work here. It’s about the fans and the connections they make with the team,’’ Kubly said.
“The River Bandits are the community’s team. Frank and fans like him are a big part of the reason why. We’re excited to help him celebrate his 100th birthday.’’