BELOIT, Wis. -- Quad-Cities pounded its way to a first-half championship in the Midwest League Western Division on Tuesday.
The River Bandits clubbed a a season-high 20 hits, including 17 singles, to beat Beloit 10-9 and earn a first-half division championship with the win at Pohlman Field.
The Snappers forced Quad-Cities to earn it, scoring three times in the bottom of the ninth and stranding the go-ahead run on base after Riley Cabral struck out Max Schuemann to end the game, the first strikeout recorded by Cabral in two innings of relief.
The River Bandits would have still won the division with a loss after Burlington fell 10-4 at Kane County.
Wilyer Abreu, 0-for-17 on the season before collecting a pair of hits Monday, went 4-for-5 on Tuesday in a game which saw Quad-Cities (40-21) set the tone with a string of seven consecutive hits during a five-run second inning.
That moved the River Bandits ahead to stay, erasing a 2-0 lead the Snappers had taken in the bottom of the first.
The first of Ruben Castro's two doubles sparked the big inning and was followed by singles from David Hensley and Michael Wielansky which tied the game.
A single by Ross Adolph drove home the go-ahead run.
Beloit was within a 5-4 score after three before a double play ball off the bat of Jeremy Pena brought a run home for Quad-Cities in the fourth.
Pena followed with a two-run single an inning later, extending a River Bandits lead which reached 10-6 in the eighth following a run-scoring single by Freudis Nova and an RBI double from Castro.
Austin Dennis, who joined Castro with three hits, returned to the Quad-Cities roster Tuesday following a two-day stint with Triple-A Round Rock.
Scheduled to start in the outfield at next week's Midwest League All-Star Game, Dennis did not see any game action during his brief stay with the Pacific Coast League team.
Two Bandits join all-stars
Two more Quad-Cities River Bandits pitchers have been added to the Western Division roster for next Tuesday's Midwest League All-Star Game.
Brett Daniels, 3-3 with a 1.72 ERA in eight appearances for Quad-Cities, and Humberto Castellanos, a 3-0 with a 3.30 ERA and three saves in 13 relief appearances for the River Bandits, were added to the roster on Tuesday.
Daniels and Castellanos replace a pair of promoted pitchers, the River Bandits' Austin Hansen and Wisconsin's Aaron Ashby, on the roster.
Quad-Cities will now send seven players to the all-star game. Daniels and Castellano join Jeremy Pena, Dennis, Cesar Salazar, Trey Dawson and Matt Ruppenthal on the West team.
LumberKings fall at home
Humberto Mejia and Alex Vesia gave Clinton strong pitching Tuesday night, but the LumberKings couldn't muster any offense.
Mejia and Vesia allowed just three hits over eight innings in Clinton's 1-0 loss to Peoria at NelsonCorp Field.
The LumberKings produced just five hits, two off the bat of Bubba Hollins.
Peoria scored the game's lone run in the sixth inning. Brady Whalen had a run-scoring double for the Chiefs.