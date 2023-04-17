Directions on how to get to his new job weren’t necessary for Ryan Powers.

The first-year hitting coach for the Quad Cities River Bandits watched games at Davenport’s riverfront ballpark while growing up in nearby Wheatland, Iowa.

He returned to Modern Woodmen Park in 2021 in his second season as a minor-league video assistant for the Kansas City Royals organization.

And now after spending 2022 as an assistant hitting coach with the Royals’ Triple-A Omaha affiliate, Powers is in his first season as a hitting coach and he’s doing it in a community he calls home.

Powers and his wife, Jackie, bought a house in north Davenport several years ago, something that now keeps him at home when the Midwest League team is playing at home.

"That wasn’t something we really thought about at the time, but it couldn’t have worked out better," Powers said. "This is a great place to live, a great place to call home."

Powers believes it is going to be a good place to help develop the Royals’ next generation of hitters as the 2023 season progresses.

"The improvements that have been made here since I was here in ’21 are outstanding," Powers said. "This is as good of a set-up as you will find anywhere and it is something the city and club can be proud of."

While Quad Cities got off to a slow start to the season, dropping its first five games, the River Bandits open a six-game series against Wisconsin on Tuesday riding a three-game win streak.

Watching the River Bandits work during spring training, Powers likes the potential he sees on the Quad Cities roster.

He compares the talent to the group that finished 77-41 and won the Midwest League championship in 2021.

“There are a lot of similarities, good power, good hitters and guys who showed up every day ready to work on their game and get better," Powers said. "Just like that team in ’21, which already has several guys in the big leagues, this group has a lot of that same ability at the plate."

Powers looks forward to working with a group of position players that includes three of the top 10 prospects in the organization.

“All of the guys are committed to the work it takes and I feel like we are going to develop into a good offensive team here," Powers said.

It’s same type of commitment Powers has made to his job in baseball.

"I was fortunate to be coached by coaches in high school and college who went about teaching the game the right way and taught about the importance of being a good person and a good community member," Powers said.

“I’ve taken a lot of I’ve learned from them and try to put that use as I work with the guys on our club. That’s important as well."

Working in professional baseball has been a long-time goal of Powers, who followed an all-state career in baseball and basketball at Calamus-Wheatland High School by earning all-American honors in 2013 during a four-year starting career at third base for Wartburg College.

As a prep senior, Powers was named by the Iowa Newspaper Association as the captain of Class 1A all-state team. He accomplished that after hitting .634 with 64 RBI on 71 hits in 112 at-bats in addition to striking out 87 batters and finishing with a 1.67 ERA.

That came after he led Calamus-Wheatland to a spot in the Class 1A state basketball championship game with an average of 22.3 points per game.

Powers also got his first taste of life in professional baseball during his years with the Knights, working as a clubhouse intern and on the grounds crew for the Clinton LumberKings.

Powers worked as a video intern for the Angels in Anaheim in 2015, spent two seasons as a video coordinator for the Texas Rangers starting in 2016 and worked as minor league video manager and player develop analyst for the Miami Marlins for two seasons starting in 2018.

He joined the Royals in 2020, working his way to his present role this season after working as an assistant hitting coach at Omaha last year.

“I knew once I was done playing that I wanted to stay in the game and an opportunity came up to become involved as a video intern and it was a great place for me to start," Powers said.

“I was able to learn and grow and that eventually led me to the Royals, who have given me an opportunity to continue to grow professionally and be a part of a great organization. I’m looking forward to seeing what we can do here and help these players prepare for the next challenges in their careers."