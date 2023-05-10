BANDITS BYTES

Streaking: With a 3-for-6 game Wednesday, the River Bandits' Javier Vaz has hit safely in 11 straight games since returning from the injured list on April 25.

His hitting streak is the longest active streak in the Midwest League and is the longest streak by a Quad Cities batter this season. During the stretch, Vaz has struck out just four times in 49 at-bats.

Early exits: Injuries led to a pair of in-game lineup changes for Cedar Rapids.

First baseman Keoni Cavaco was taken out of the game after being hit in a helmet by pitch in the second inning. He stayed in at the time and stole a base before being given the rest of the night off.

Two innings later, outfielder Willie Joe Garry Jr. left after reaching toward his hamstring as he slowed up heading into second on a double.

On deck: Cedar Rapids at Quad Cities, doubleheader, Thursday, 5 p.m.. Probable pitchers: Kernels, Pierson Ohl (2-1, 2.25) and Mike Paredes (0-0, 2.00); River Bandits, William Fleming (1-2 4.76) and Eric Cerantola (0-3, 6.86)