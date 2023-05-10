Brooks Conrad found plenty to like about the Quad Cities River Bandits’ 12-2 Midwest League victory over Cedar Rapids on Wednesday.
Starting pitcher Luinder Avila turned in six strong innings.
Relievers Cruz Noriega and John McMillon were effective as they combined for three innings out of the bullpen.
Jack Pineda and Javier Vaz each delivered three hits from the top two spots in the order and River Town drove home three runs on a pair of hits.
But it was the collective effort at the plate that stood out to Conrad as the River Bandits’ manager watched his team bat around in two separate innings as it piled up 13 hits in the rout at Modern Woodmen Park.
"I’m most excited about the timely hitting," Conrad said. "That’s something we’ve struggled with and tonight, this gives the guys a glimpse of what we are capable of doing."
He liked the persistence he saw as one at-bat fed into the next.
"The number of two-out RBIs, the way guys battled back in counts, it’s what we’ve been waiting on. Hopefully, this something that can carry over as we move forward."
That all began to come together in the game’s first inning.
The first five batters to face Cedar Rapids starter Orlando Rodriguez reached base, beginning with a leadoff single to left by Pineda that Vaz followed by dropping a bunt single in front of the plate.
"Those two guys have been really productive up there at the top of the order the last couple of weeks and they’re helping get us going," Conrad said.
After Cayden Wallace reached on a walk a single by Gavin Cross put Quad Cities on the board that was followed by a two-run double by Carter Jensen.
An RBI single by the Kernels’ Charles Mack cut the River Bandits lead to 3-1 in the second, but Jensen scored on an error following a sacrifice bunt Darryl Collins in the third to give Avila a 3-1 lead to work with as he limited Cedar Rapids to four hits over six innings.
"Good, solid start by Avila," Conrad said. "He had a rough one on the road so this was a good bounce back for him."
After he exited, the River Bandits bats delivered again.
Quad Cities sent a dozen hitters to the plate and six collected hits in a seven-run sixth inning.
Vaz drove home the first with a single before a Town single and a two-run double by Jack Alexander grew the River Bandits’ lead to 11-1.
Town singled home Quad Cities’ final run in the seventh, scoring Wallace after he led off with a double to left center.
Noriega, pitching in a game for the first time since Tommy John surgery in 2021, pitched two hitless innings in the his return to action, striking out three batters.
McMillon, who had four saves in as many attempts at a low-A Columbia before joining Quad Cities on Tuesday, struck out three Kernels in the ninth.
"Noriega gave us two good, solid innings, what we hoped to see, and McMillon has some electricity in hi stuff. He’s going be fun to watch," Conrad said, "Just a good all-around game that hopefully we can build on."