DAYTON, Ohio — Colton Shaver forced extra innings with a two-run home run in the eighth inning Friday, but the Quad-Cities River Bandits couldn't complete a three-game Midwest League sweep at Dayton.
The Dragons scored twice in the bottom of the 10th inning to earn a 6-5 win decided when Malik Collymore lined a two-run single into center to erase the 5-4 lead the River Bandits had taken in the top half of the inning.
Quad-Cities had taken its first lead of the game when Chandler Taylor singled to right to score Michael Papierski, who opened the inning on second base under minor-league baseball's new extra-innings rule.
Jonathan Lacroix finished off a three-hit game with a single and Alfredo Angarita was hit by a pitch to load the bases with one out in the 10th, but Dayton's Ryan Nutof got Miguelangel Sierra and Seth Beer to fly out to end the threat.
Quad-Cities rallied after the Dragons carried a 3-0 lead into the sixth inning, when a Marty Costes homer and doubles by Papierski and Scott Schreiber pulled the Bandits within 3-2.
The Dragons regained a 4-2 edge in the seventh on a Jeter Downs single before Shaver followed a leadoff single by Costes with his ninth homer of the season to tie the game.
Willy Collado took the loss on the mound for the River Bandits, finishing off an 11-strikeout effort by the Quad-Cities pitching staff with four over 2.1 innings.