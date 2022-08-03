 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MIDWEST LEAGUE | WISCONSIN 8, QUAD CITIES 6

Bandits rally, but can't overcome seven-run deficit

bandit logo

The new logo on Quad Cities River Bandits road caps for 2022 features the outline of the states of Iowa and Illinois and highlights the location of the Quad Cities with a star.

If the rest of the series goes the way it has started for Zavier Warren, the Wisconsin third baseman may never want to leave Modern Woodmen Park.

Warren showed up Tuesday with a .204 batting average and left Wednesday hitting .219, homering twice and driving in five runs in the first five innings to send the Timber Rattlers on their way to an 8-6 Class A Midwest League victory over the Quad Cities River Bandits.

Warren brought home runs in the first, third and fourth innings as Wisconsin built an 8-1 lead before the River Bandits rallied late, but were denied chances in the final two innings when the Timber Rattlers turned a pair of double plays.

“We never went away, had the winning run at the plate when the game ended, so we continue to battle but down seven early, that’s tough to overcome," Quad Cities manager Brooks Conrad said.

People are also reading…

The River Bandits’ Peyton Wilson matched Warren with four hits and Kale Emshoff drove in four runs to help keep Quad Cities (10-22, 36-62) stay in a game when it left 17 runners on base and could not overcome the early cushion created by Warren.

Through two games in the ongoing six-game series with the River Bandits, Warren has gone 7-for-10 at the plate with one single, two doubles, two triples and two homers while driving in eight runs.

“Warren is on fire. He’s smacking the ball everywhere," Conrad said. “They’re a good hitting team – they had 17 tonight – but Warren has definitely set the tone the last couple of nights."

He collected his first RBI Wednesday in the opening inning, giving the Timber Rattlers a 1-0 lead with a double to center that scored Jackson Chourio.

A third-round selection of the Brewers in the 2020 draft out of Central Michigan, Warren deposited his next two hits over the outfield fence.

Quad Cities had cut Wisconsin's lead to 2-1 on an infield single by Emshoff in the bottom of the first before Warren bounced a two-run home run off the top of the fence in center during a three-run third inning.

Warren extended the Timber Rattlers’ lead to 7-1 an inning later when he rattled his ninth home run of the season off of the Ferris wheel that sits on top of the grass berm beyond the left field fence.

A run-scoring single by Antonio Pinero put Wisconsin (16-16, 52-45) in front 8-1 midway through the fifth inning before Emshoff drove in a pair of runs for the River Bandits with a line-hugging single to right.

The River Bandits took advantage of three straight one-out walks – among nine issued by Timber Rattlers pitchers – to pull within 8-6 through six innings.

A wild pitch brought home Diego Hernandez with the first of three runs in the inning before Herard Gonzalez drove a run in with a single to right before Emshoff collected his fourth RBI on a groundout which pulled Quad Cities within two runs.

Relievers Harrison Beethe, Zack Phillips and Anderson Paulino provided the River Bandits with a chance late, combining for four scoreless innings out of the bullpen.

“Beethe and Phillips pitched well and Paulino came through after giving up a couple of walks to load the bases in the ninth, but those guys fought, they kept us in it," Conrad said.

Chourio, the top-ranked prospect in the Milwaukee organization, followed an 0-for-4 game Tuesday by joining Warren with four hits to lead Wisconsin’s 17-hit effort.

BANDITS BYTES

Roster moves: The River Bandits made a pair of roster moves prior to Wednesday's game.

Outfielder Parker Bates was activated by the Royals from the injured list and pitcher Chase Wallace was placed on the  developmental list.

Bates has hit .243 in 46 games with the River Bandits this season.

Moore visits: Dayton Moore, the Kansas City Royals' president of baseball operations, began a visit with the River Bandits on Wednesday.

Bat on the ball: After leading Quad Cities with a .312 batting average in July, Peyton Wilson extended an ongoing hitting streak to nine games with a first-inning double Wednesday.

Wilson's streak equals the longest of the season for a River Bandits hitter. Luca Tresh has had a pair of nine-game streaks and Kale Emshoff has had one. Hitting .308 in the second half of the season has allowed Wilson to grow his season average to .248.

On deck: Wisconsin at Quad Cities, Thursday, 6:30 p.m. Probable pitchers: Timber Rattlers, Justin Jarvis (8-6, 3.98); River Bandits, Adrian Alcantara (4-5, 5.15)

