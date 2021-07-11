Bandits' rally falls short in loss to Rattlers

APPLETON, Wis. — After a pair of games in which the Quad Cities River Bandits scored 28 runs and tallied scores in more than half the innings in each game, offense was tougher to come by in the series finale against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers on Sunday.

Wisconsin starter Freisis Adames (3-1) held the River Bandits off the scoreboard for the first six innings and a seventh-inning rally fell just short for Quad Cities in a 4-3 loss to the Timber Rattlers.

Christian Cosby matched Adames early, as the Quad Cities starter threw five shutout innings in his longest outing of the season, striking out just one but also allowing only one hit.

Once the River Bandits went to the bullpen, however, the Timber Rattlers pounced.

Dante Biasi (2-1) walked Joe Gray Jr. to lead off the inning and Thomas Dillard broke the scoreless tie with a two-run home run to left field, his 10th on the season.

Je'Von Ward followed with a double, and after Biasi struck out LG Castillo, Ward came around to score on an error by QC shortstop Jake Means.

A Chad McClanahan RBI single capped the Wisconsin scoring, putting the Timber Rattlers up 4-0.