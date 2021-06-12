Bandits rally for four in ninth to beat Chiefs

With the score tied and the Quad Cities River Bandits one out away from hoping for extra innings, Tucker Bradley came through Saturday night.

Bradley's line drive single scored Michael Massey and William Hancock to begin a four-run, ninth inning rally as the River Bandits beat the hosting Peoria Chiefs 9-5 on Saturday to snap a three-game losing streak.

A first-inning home run by Jeison Guzman and a second-inning RBI single by Bradley had staked QC to a 2-0 lead, but the Chiefs started to get to Quad Cities starter Zach Haake in the third with the first two of the four home runs that the Chiefs hit on the night.

By the time the Chiefs' power surge was over, Peoria was ahead 5-2.

Then the Bandits' bats came back to life in the eighth inning. After Tyler Gentry was hit by a pitch and Massey walked, Jimmy Govern hit an RBI ground-rule double to left field. Logan Porter and Guzman added RBI singles to tie the score 5-5. The Bandits had the bases loaded with two-outs, but a Vinnie Pasquantino line drive out stranded them there.

That set the stage for Bradley's heroics in the ninth inning. The Bandits' offense didn't stop there, though. Guzman doubled in Logan Porter and Eric Cole singled in Bradley to complete the four-run rally.