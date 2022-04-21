Bandits' rally goes for naught

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. — One night after seeing the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers pull off a big late rally, the Quad Cities River Bandits made one of their own Thursday.

It just wasn't enough to get the win.

Quad Cities rallied from down four heading into the eighth inning to tie the game, but Wisconsin's Tyler Black responded with a walkoff RBI single in the bottom of the ninth to win it 6-5 for the Timber Rattlers.

It was the fifth straight loss for the 4-8 River Bandits.

Trailing 5-1 entering the eighth inning, the Bandits rallied off Wisconsin reliever Max Lazar.

Tyler Gentry singled to lead off the inning but only had reached second two batters later before Parker Bates singled to put runners on the corners with two outs for QC first baseman Cam Williams.

Williams took Lazar deep to center field for his second home run of the season to make it 5-4.

The Bandits then took advantage of wildness from Wisconsin closer Cam Robinson in the ninth, with a Diego Hernandez single followed by three walks being enough to tie the game, setting up Black's ninth-inning heroics.

The Brewers' top two picks in the 2021 draft combined to get a Timber Rattlers rally started in the third inning with Sal Frelick walking and Black bringing him home with an RBI double.

After Joe Gray got an infield single and Quad City starter Noah Murdock hit Darrien Miller, the QC starter walked Wisconsin's Wes Clarke to force in the second run of the evening. That was followed by an RBI single by Zavier Warren before an RBI fielder's choice by Wisconsin's Carlos Rodriguez made it 4-0.

Meanwhile, Quad Cities was struggling to get anything going off Wisconsin starter TJ Shook. Shook, who entered having not allowed an earned run in 10 innings, did not allow a Bandits runner to get past first base until Quad Cities left fielder Burle Dixon hit his first home run of the season to make it 4-1.

Ernesto Martinez, who ended up scoring the winning run, homered for Wisconsin to get its lead back to four, but the Bandits finally broke through once Shook left the game.

The River Bandits made their second roster move in the past three days prior to the game.

Roster move

Pitcher Walter Pennington became the first Quad Cities pitcher this season to be promoted to Double-A Northwest Arkansas.

The right-handed reliever made three appearances for the River Bandits, giving up two hits, striking out nine batters and walking one in 5.2 innings of work.

