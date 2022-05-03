Bandits rally in ninth for victory over Kernels

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The Quad City River Bandits were scoreless heading into the ninth inning trailing by two, but two free trips on base proved costly for the Cedar Rapids Kernels.

The River Bandits worked two walks to begin the inning and then Tyler Gentry and Herard Gonzalez came through with RBIs to give the River Bandits a 3-2 win over the Kernels on Tuesday on the road.

It was the fifth win in the past six games for the 10-12 River Bandits.

Gentry, a third round draft pick in 2020, drilled a double to left to drive home the first River Bandit run of the night. With runners on second and third, Gonzalez lined a single to center to bring home a pair and give the River Bandits their first lead of the night.

Yohanse Morel, who came in to pitch in the eighth, returned for the ninth and earned the win by setting down the Kernels (15-7) in order. Morel struck out the last two batters swinging.

The River Bandits had a chance to win the game late because of Noah Murdock and Christian Chamberlain. Murdock, a seventh round pick in 2019, pitched five innings and allowed two runs. Both Cedar Rapids’ runs came in the fifth on RBI doubles by Wander Javier and Willie Joe Garry Jr.

Chamberlain came in to pitch the sixth and despite walking two, struck out the wide. In the bottom of the seventh, Chamberlain struck out the side in a 1-2-3 inning to finish his outing with six strikeouts.

