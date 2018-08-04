Zach Taylor's home run to lead off the ninth inning tied the game and run scoring singles in the 10th by Ruben Castro and Alfredo Angarita won it as the Quad-Cities river Bandits grabbed a 3-2 win over the Peoria Chiefs on Saturday.
The Bandits have now won four in a row.
Q-C starter Cesar Rosado kept the Bandits in the game until Taylor's heroics could tie it up. Rosado gave up just four hits and one run and struck out six over seven innings of work. Humberto Castellanos (2-2) threw two scoreless innings for the Bandits, and Willy Collado closed things out for his fifth save of the season.
The Bandits had a chance to take the lead in the 9th when, after Taylor's homer, Angarita walked and Jonathan Lacroix singled to move him to third. That is where he remained, however, as Peoria reliever Kodi Whitley sandwiched two strikeouts around a walk to David Hensley and got Marty Costes to groundout to end the inning.