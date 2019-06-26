Jeremy Pena had two hits, including his fifth home run of the season, and scored three runs as the Quad-Cities River Bandits rallied past the Burlington Bees 7-5 on Wednesday.
Pena's home run got the Bandits on the board in the third and doubles by Ross Adolph and Oscar Campos pushed the advantage to 2-0.
Then Burlington exploded for five runs in the fourth off River Bandits starter Jose Bravo, a rally highlighted by RBI doubles by Harrison Wenson and Connor Fitzsimons.
The Bandits came right back in the top of the fifth, however, scoring three to tie the game. Michael Wielansky scampered home on a wild pitch and Austin Dennis' sacrifice fly and Oscar Campos' RBI single made it 5-5.
Pena scored his third run of the game in the seventh to provide the winning run, and David Hensley provided an insurance run in the eight, scoring on Alex McKenna's groundout.
The rally was aided by the work on Bandits' reliever Jose Rivera (3-3), who worked around four hits and four walks to keep the Bees scoreless over the final five innings.