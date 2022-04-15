Bandits rally past Kernels

The Quad Cities River Bandits had all the right answers Friday.

From overcoming an early 2-0 deficit to finishing things off two hitless innings on the mound, Quad Cities methodically worked its way to an 8-3 Midwest League victory over Cedar Rapids at Modern Woodmen Park.

"We responded the way we needed to, and that’s what good teams do," said Luca Tresh, whose two-run home run in the sixth inning broke a 2-2 tie and pushed Quad Cities in front to stay.

The River Bandits added another run in the seventh and finished things off with a three-run eighth to even the six-games series with the Kernels at two win apiece.

Quad Cities pitchers Noah Murdock, Emilio Marquez and Walter Pennington improved by the inning to earn the five-hit victory.

They combined to strike out 15 Cedar Rapids batters — each recording five strikeouts — with Marquez allowing three hits over 3.2 innings to even his record at 1-1 before Pennington earned his first save by holding the Kernels without a hit while walking one in the final two innings.

"Murdock was solid, Marquez came up big for us and Pennington slammed the door," Quad Cities manager Brooks Conrad said. "It was what we needed."

Tresh provided the same at the plate, continuing a rally that had started an inning earlier with a pair of runs.

The Quad Cities catcher’s first home run of the season left the bat at 104 miles per hour and traveled 411 feet before landing beyond the left field fence, bringing Tyler Gentry home after he had reached on a one-out single.

"I saw a slider from (Kernel reliever Andrew Cabezas on Tuesday night) and I went up looking for the same," Tresh said. "That’s what he gave me, and I was able to take advantage of that."

The two-run homer provided the River Bandits with a needed cushion before the teams traded runs in the seventh.

Cedar Rapids pulled within 4-3 when Christian Encarnacion-Strand hit his second homer of the game — a one-out solo shot to right — but Quad Cities regained a two-run edge in the bottom half of the inning.

Diego Hernandez followed a two-out single by Morgan McCullough with a gap-splitting double to left center to allow the River Bandits to take a 5-3 advantage.

Juan Carlos Negret followed with a two-run homer in the eighth before McCullough drove home the Bandits’ final run on a groundout.

"We were able to get a couple of big hits from Tresh and Negret, but they all mattered," Conrad said. "Hernandez had a big hit, McCullough had a sac fly and a groundout that brought runs home. That’s what it takes. We had some good at-bats and guys kept competing. That’s what we want to see."

Quad Cities tied the game at 2-2 in the bottom of the fifth, tagging Cedar Rapids reliever Cody Laweryson for a pair of runs after starter Brent Headrick limited the River Bandits to a Saul Garza single through four innings.

The 6-foot-6 lefty from Illinois State struck out eight batters in a walk-free start before the Kernels went to Laweryson as part of a planned tandem rotation.

Negret scored the Bandits’ first run on a bases-loaded balk and Parker Bates, who had singled and advanced on an error, scored the tying run on a sacrifice fly by McCullough.

The River Bandits rallied after the Kernels took a 2-0 lead before the game’s first out was recorded.

Anthony Prato reached on a walk to open the game and Encarnacion-Strand brought him home, depositing a pitch over the fence in left field.

The homer was the fourth of the five in seven games for Encarnacion-Strand, a fourth-round pick of the Twins out of Oklahoma State in 2021.

"The guy has put up some good numbers this season. He’s shown us he’s a good hitter," Conrad said. "You just tip your cap to a guy like that."

