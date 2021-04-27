Bandits' return includes changes for fans

Major League Baseball requirements because of COVID-19 concerns will impact what seats are available. This season, no fans will be allowed to sit in the first two or three rows throughout the entire ballpark, both in box seat and bleacher seating areas.

“It is an MLB requirement that we will have to abide by,’’ Heller said, adding the outfield grass berm seating areas and deck areas should be available as usual.

The River Bandits staff will clean and sanitize Modern Woodmen Park and its seating areas frequently.

MLB guidelines for the upcoming season will also prohibit fans from collecting autographs from players in the dugout areas.

Heller said the River Bandits will encourage, but not require, fans to use cashless transactions at the ballpark.

“We understand that some people prefer to use cash and we want them to feel welcome at the ballpark. We also understand that some people want to limit contact and we will encourage them to make cashless transactions that hopefully will create shorter, faster lines,’’ Heller said.

Fans will be able to use credit or debit cards, or a reloadable Bandits card available at the ballpark, to purchase nearly everything at River Bandits games.