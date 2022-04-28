Bandits ride early home run, solid pitching in win over Cubs

Peyton Wilson picked a good time to hit his first home run of the season as the Quad Cities River Bandits beat the South Bend Cubs 5-3 at Modern Woodmen Park on Thursday night.

Wilson’s three-run blast with two outs in the first inning got QC off on the right foot as starting pitcher Tyson Guerrero and reliever Adrian Alcantara went the distance on the mound as the Bandits (7-11) won a second straight game in High-A Midwest League action.

Guerrero scattered six hits across 4 ⅔ innings, allowing two runs (both earned) and striking out five with one walk. Alcantara (2-0) got the win, recording the final 13 outs while striking out three and walking one. He allowed just one earned run in the win.

Both pitchers did a good job getting out of jams with key outs, also benefiting from a few lucky breaks. QC was also out-hit 10-5 in the win.

Edmond Americaan led off the ninth with a double before Alcantara got a strikeout and a flyout. Yohendrick Pinango then smacked a ball far down the left field line, but it was ruled just foul. He then grounded out to Wilson at first to end the game.

“I really liked the pitching tonight,” QC manager Brooks Conrad said. “The guys came out and threw well. We got into a few jams in the game for sure; they didn’t command as well as they had in the past but they competed well and got out of those big jams to get us in the game and came up with some good pitches in good spots; tough spots.”

Conrad said Wilson has been hitting the ball well in his first few games with the team. His home run gave the team an early lead after Matt Mervis drove in Luis Verdugo in the top half.

“He’s come up and really done a nice job for us,” Conrad said of Wilson. “Really brought a good spark to the club. He’s been fun to have.”

Another key sequence in QC’s favor happened in the sixth inning with QC leading 4-2. Mervis led off the inning with a walk for the Cubs and Jordan Nwogu appeared to drive in a run with a long hit into the left-field corner. However, the ball got stuck near the netting and fence area and a ground-rule double was ruled and Mervis was sent back to third base.

Ed Howard then grounded out, Caleb Knight struck out and Americaan flied out.

“Apparently it somehow stuck under the fence,” Conrad said. “Terrible luck for them. There shouldn’t be any reason why a ball should get underneath there, so we might have to go fix that out there down the line. It was unfortunate for them, for sure.”

It was another jam QC got out of in a game that stayed close throughout.

Alexander Canario’s RBI single in the third inning cut South Bend’s deficit to 3-2.

But Wilson got the run back in the bottom half after reaching on a throwing error that scored Luca Tresh. It was one of three Cubs' errors.

Cam Williams hit his team-leading fourth home run in the sixth to put QC up 5-2.

Howard doubled in Canario in the eighth, but the Cubs could not add on.

Conrad liked how the team competed in the win.

“The team over there competes well as well. We knew we couldn’t just sit on the lead,” he said. “We added a couple more on that ended up being really good. That team over there was fighting back and had another chance at the end and we came up with good pitches at the end.”

QC hosts South Bend again on Friday as the probable starting pitchers are righty Anderson Paulino (0-3, 7.94 ERA) for QC and righty Daniel Palenica (0-0, 6.23) in a 6:30 start.

