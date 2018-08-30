CLINTON — Scott Schreiber’s three-run home run in the fourth inning gave Quad-Cities the lead and the Rivers Bandits went on from there to record a 7-4 victory over Clinton on Thursday night.
The Bandits trailed 3-1 before Schreiber launched the ball over the center-field fence.
Quad-Cities went on to add insurance runs in the fifth, on an Alex McKenna triple, and two more in the sixth on an error and Trey Dawson’s RBI single.
Clinton scored three of its runs in the third. Billy Cooke scored on a wild pitch and Onil Pena followed with a two-run double. The LumberKings got another run in the sixth on a Juan Camacho sacrifice fly, but could not score again.
The Bandits’ Parker Mushinski struck out five of the six batters he faced in the last two innings to register his first save.
Bandits pitchers combined to record 18 strikeouts in the game, matching their season high. They previously fanned 18 in a July 6 game against Burlington.