Bandits' River Town feeling right at home

In the 63 seasons Midwest League baseball has been played on the banks of the Mississippi in the Quad Cities, there may have never been a more aptly-named player taking the field for the home team.

Outfielder River Town has been a lineup regular for the River Bandits since the Royals organization promoted their 15th-round choice in the 2021 draft to Quad Cities from low-A Columbia in the Carolina League on Aug. 1.

“People always ask me about my name and it’s something my father came up with," Town said. "I have two brothers, Forrest and Stone, and growing up not far away from the Mississippi River in Louisiana, I’m definitely feeling at home here."

His older brother, Forrest, played college football at Dartmouth, and his younger brother, Stone, is preparing for the start of his senior year of high school.

Town now plays his home games at a ballpark sandwiched between U.S. Highway 61 and the Mississippi River, both which run a handful of miles away from his hometown of Zachary, La., located just north of Baton Rouge.

“I’m comfortable here. It’s funny how things work out," Town said. “It’s a good place for me to work on my game."

On the baseball diamond, Town is working to make a name for himself with his performance.

He is making a successful adjustment to his first high-A assignment as a professional player, batting .255 for Quad Cities through 13 games including his first three-hit game in the Midwest League in Friday’s 11-inning win at Peoria.

Town reached base in eight of his first nine games with the River Bandits and demonstrated his defensive ability as well, recording an outfield assist during Quad Cities’ series a week ago against Cedar Rapids.

“I feel like overall I’m making the progress this season that I hoped to make," Town said. “I’m working with the coaches every day to learn and get better. It’s been a good experience for me so far."

Quad Cities manager Brooks Conrad sees Town growing more comfortable by the game with the River Bandits.

“He’s swinging the bat well, playing good solid defense and getting used to the competition at this level,’’ Conrad said.

Town said he learning to stick with the plan.

“That’s been a focus for me all season, going back to spring training,’’ Town said. “Stick to it, know your role and what you are expected to do and stick with it, stick with the plan from one day to the next.’’

That can be easier said than done.

“You have that rough night, that day when things don’t go so well, you’re tempted to stray from the plan a bit, but you can’t,’’ Town said. “You have to keep the faith in the plan and keep believing it will work. I have to stay true to myself and the plan. If I do, things will work out.’’

Conrad sees that playing out.

“He’s done a good job of following what they put out there for him,’’ Conrad said. “He’s shown good command of the zone and is doing the things he needs to do to be able to make progress. The experience he is getting here now will only help him moving forward.’’

Town understands that now more than ever as he works through his first full season at the professional level.

“I’ve learned a lot this year about how to prepare, how to take what the coaches give you and carry that over to a game,’’ Town said. “I got a lot of help with that earlier this year in Columbia and that’s carried over here. I’m excited to be here and have a chance to continue to learn.’’

Town displayed his ability to reach base earlier this season while playing for the Fireflies in the Carolina League.

He reached base in 33 consecutive games for Columbia from June 9-July 23, matching the second-longest streak in the Carolina League in 2022.

Town was promoted to Quad Cities after hitting .248 with 18 doubles, 12 homers and 45 RBI over 81 games for the Fireflies.

Success has followed Town to pro ball from Louisiana roots.

He grew up in Zachary, earning Class 5A first-team all-state honors as a senior at Zachary High School.

He spent the first two years of his collegiate career at LSU-Eunice, leading the nation with a .508 batting average during the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season one year after earning a Rawlings Gold Glove Award as a freshman.

Before being selected by Kansas City in the 2021 draft, he hit .326 as a junior at Dallas Baptist where he hit .326 with 10 home runs, 51 RBI and 20 steals in 59 games.

Town welcomes the opportunity he now finds himself with on a daily basis in the Royals organization.

“I’ve got a great opportunity in front of me and remembering that is the motivation,’’ Town said. “Keep working. Keep learning.’’