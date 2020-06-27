Bandits' roots began with a $13 collection

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Professional baseball’s roots in the Quad-Cities run deep, all the way to 1879, but for the past 60 summers Midwest League baseball has been a constant on the banks of the Mississippi River.

Since the Quad-City Braves took the field for the first time in 1960, finishing 55-65 as an affiliate of the Milwaukee Braves, generations of Quad-Citians have made their way to what is now known as Modern Woodmen Park to watch minor-league players chase big-league dreams.

There were only eight teams in the Midwest League at that time, half the number of teams that are currently waiting to find out when and even if a 2020 season impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic might begin.

Today’s Quad Cities River Bandits and Clinton LumberKings are survivors, the only two teams in the league that season still in operation today. The Clinton franchise is the league’s oldest, in existence since 1954.

Iowa-based teams in Waterloo, Dubuque and Keokuk, as well as those in Decatur and Quincy in Illinois and Kokomo in Indiana became only memories over the years as the Quad Cities and Clinton franchises have played on.