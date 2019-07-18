It’s amazing how costly just a couple of little misplays in the field can be to a baseball team.
The Quad-Cities River Bandits played solid defense for most of the night Thursday but three little lapses paved the way for all of Dayton’s runs as the Dragons walked away with an 8-5 victory over the Bandits at Modern Woodmen Park.
All it took was one little throwing error in the third inning, one little fumble in the sixth and a botched rundown in the fifth.
Dayton leadoff man Michael Siani took advantage of every miscue, driving in five runs in one of those games that Quad-Cities manager Ray Hernandez would just like to erase.
“Defense and baserunning. The catching wasn’t very good. We just kind of didn’t play a very good game,’’ Hernandez said.
“Our defense definitely didn’t help the guys out. They were able to capitalize, hit the ball hard.’’
The visiting Dragons opened an early 2-0 lead by scoring two unearned runs in the third off Q-C starter Brett Daniels.
After Miguel Hernandez walked, Randy Ventura hit a slow bouncing ball to second baseman Trey Dawson, who spun and tried to get a force-out at second. His throw sailed wide into left-field and the Dragons ended up with runners at second and third.
It proved to be very costly when Siani blooped a single into right field to score both runners.
The Bandits fought back to grab a 3-2 lead in their half of the inning, however, on consecutive singles by Alex Holderbach, Jonathan Lacroix, Dawson and Austin Dennis plus a sacrifice fly by Ramiro Rodriguez.
Daniels seemed to settle in after that, retiring seven straight batters before Ventura reached on a bunt single with two outs in the fifth.
That's when the defense faltered again.
Ventura went to second on a wild pitch but took a big turn and was trapped in a rundown. Nearly every Quad-Cities infielder touched the ball during a sequence that ended with Ventura diving safely back into second base, avoiding the third out.
Siani made the Bandits pay again by ripping a sharp single to right to score Ventura with the tying run. After Claudio Finol walked, Mariel Bautista lashed a two-run triple into the left-field corner to make it 5-3.
Hernandez said he thought it was the first rundown the Bandits have messed up this season although he said they haven’t really worked on those things since spring training.
“The first 2 ½ months we didn’t have a field to work on anything,’’ he said.
He said he thought Daniels may have worn down in the 90-degree plus evening during that inning.
“The errors extend innings and with pitchers you’d like to throw what you need to throw to get out of innings,’’ Hernandez said. “The longer you’re out there, the worse you’re going to get. When you start throwing, 23, 24, 25 pitches in an inning, the 26th, 27th and 28th pitches aren’t going to be very good.’’
Quad-Cities added two runs in the bottom of the seventh on a run-scoring single by Holderbach and an RBI double by Lacroix, but Holderbach was thrown out at the plate on that play, stunting the rally.
The Bandits never got another baserunner as reliever Matt Pidich retired them in order in both the eighth and ninth innings.