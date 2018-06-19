LANSING, Mich. — A late addition to the West roster for the 54th Midwest League All-Star Game, Quad-Cities pitcher Carlos Sanabria collected more than memories Tuesday.
Although he retired the only two batters he faced, the River Bandits right hander was tagged with the loss as the East won a 3-2, 10-inning decision in front of a crowd of 9,396 at Cooley Law School Stadium.
Utilizing the new extra innings rule that minor-league teams are working with this season, Stuart Fairchild of Dayton opened the bottom of the 10th on second base.
Sanabria entered the game, got Moises Gomez of Bowling Green to pop out and struck out home run derby champon Ronaldo Hernandez of Bowling Green before leaving the game with Fairchild still on second.
Montrell Marshall of Dayton greeted Kane County reliever Brad Peacock by lining a two-out single to right to score Fairchild with the game-deciding run and by rule, Sanabria was credited with the unearned run and the loss.
Only one of the four Quad-Cities pitchers to see action in the game, Peter Solomon, did not give up a run.
Solomon worked the first two outs of the bottom of the seventh inning, giving up a leadoff single to Gomez before recording a lineout and a strikeout.
The East collected its other two runs off of River Bandits arms.
Patrick Sandoval started for the West team managed by Quad-Cities’ Mickey Storey, giving up a leadoff double to Kevin Vicuna of Lansing that was followed by a run-scoring single by Taylor Walls of Bowling Green.
After a pair of fly-ball outs, Walls was caught stealing to end the first.
Parker Mushinski gave up the other run in the fifth, serving up a one-out home run Jared Walker of Great Lakes to give the East a 2-0 lead.
Coal Valley’s Matt Brill, a Moline graduate who pitches for Kane County, gave up a two-out single to Vicuna in a scoreless East third inning.
Pitcher Collin Kober of Clinton recorded a strikeout while working a 1-2-3 sixth inning for the East, entering after the West had pulled within 2-1.
Peoria’s Yariel Gonzalez scored twice as the West rallied, crossing home on a double by Burlington’s Julio Garcia in the top of the sixth inning before tying the game on an RBI single by Alex Kirilloff of Cedar Rapids in the eighth.
Kirilloff’s single came off of Tommy Romero, a Bowling Green pitcher who started the season with Clinton before being traded by the Mariners to the Rays. Romero gave up two singles and the tying run in one-third inning.
The only position players from Quad-Cities and Clinton to see action, the River Bandits’ Bryan De La Cruz and the LumberKings’ Ryan Costello, both went 0-for-2 at the plate.
De La Cruz struck out twice and Costello lined out in the seventh and struck out to open the top of the 10th inning.